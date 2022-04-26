Delhi's Daily Covid Cases Surge By 20% As It Reports 1,204 New Infections

Delhi on Tuesday saw a surge of around 20 per cent in daily new infections as it reported 1,204 new Covid-19 cases and one death over the last 24 hours.

With Tuesday's numbers, Delhi's Covid-19 tally rose to 18,77,091 and the death toll reached 26,169.

While new infections rose, the positivity rate dropped to 4.64. On Monday, the national capital saw a positivity rate of 6.42 as it reported 1,011 cases and one death.

Delhi has seen a surge in coronavirus infections in recent weeks. In the week ending April 18, Delhi reported a three-fold rise in daily infections. It was reporting around 200 daily cases around 11-12 April, compared to over a thousand cases now.

These new infections, however, have not coincided with a rise in hospitalisations or deaths.

As a precaution, the national capital made masks compulsory in public places last week. Six districts in the National Capital Region of Uttar Pradesh along with the capital Lucknow also issued a mask mandate.

In light of upcoming festivals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the chief ministers on Wednesday to discuss the emerging Covid-19 situation in the country.

