Sunday, Nov 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi's AQI Settles In Very Poor Category, Minimum Temperature 3 Notches Above Season's Average

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a 24-hour average PM2.5 concentration of up to 15 micrograms per cubic metre is considered safe. The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies for the day while the maximum temperature on Sunday is expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius.

Delhi air quality index
Delhi air quality index AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Nov 2022 3:51 pm

The overall air quality in the national capital was recorded in the "very poor" category on Sunday, while the minimum temperature settled at 17.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 1.10 pm stood at 341.

The areas in the national capital which recorded an air quality index in the "very poor" category included Alipur with its AQI at 357, Shadipur at 321, NSIT Dwarka at 348, DTU Delhi at 306, ITO at 335, Sirifort at 351, Mandir Marg at 333, RK Puram at 365 and Aya Nagar at 333.

North Campus DU recorded an AQI of 343, Mathura Road 324, PUSA 304, IGI Airport 332, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 351, Nehru Nagar 362, Patparganj 359, Ashok Vihar 357, Sonia Vihar 372, Jahangirpuri 370, Rohini 361, Narela 364 and Bawana 373.

Meanwhile, Punjabi Bagh, Lodhi Road and Dilshad Garden recorded "poor" AQI at 272, 278 and 284, respectively. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a 24-hour average PM2.5 concentration of up to 15 micrograms per cubic metre is considered safe. Alarmed by hazardous pollution levels in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said primary schools would be closed from Saturday in a bid to protect children.

On the other hand, the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), including a ban on non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicles has also been enforced. The entry of trucks other than electric and CNG ones in Delhi is banned too. Those carrying essential commodities are exempted.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 91 per cent, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies for the day while the maximum temperature on Sunday is expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, it said.

Related stories

Delhi Air Quality Very Poor

Kolkata Witnessed Good Air Quality Index During Diwali: WBPCB

Opinion Of Parents Divided Over Shut Down Of Schools Amid Worsening Air Quality In Delhi

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 30.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 17.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average temperature. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Delhi Central Pollution Control Board Maintaining AQI Data Air Quality Index Decline In Pollution Levels The Safdarjung Observatory Delhi's Primary Weather Station Minimum Temperatures
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch NorthEast United FC Vs East Bengal Football Match Live

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch NorthEast United FC Vs East Bengal Football Match Live

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC