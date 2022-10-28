Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot Reviews Chhath Preparations At Hathi Ghat

Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday visited Hathi Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna near ITO to take stock of the preparations ahead of Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja, which involves the offering of 'arghya' to the Sun god by fasting women in knee-deep water, will be celebrated on October 30 and 31. The festival is hugely popular among Purvanchalis -- people belonging to Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh -- living in Delhi.

Issuing directions to expedite remaining works, Gahlot checked the sanitation, lighting, water supply arrangements and the digging of temporary ponds, officials said.

"I took stock of the preparations for Chhath Puja and all the arrangements are in place. All the government agencies and departments -- be it irrigation and flood control, Delhi Jal Board, PWD (Public Works Department) -- all are working in coordination to ensure best arrangements," Gahlot told reporters after the visit.

He also said that he has instructed the officials that devotees should not face any inconvenience during the festival. Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha, the district magistrate and other senior officers from various departments were also present during the visit.

To ensure transparency and eliminate any confusion, Gahlot also directed officials to share the list of new sites that are being added with local MLAs. The DMs were advised to manage logistics in a manner that the Yamuna river bank is barricaded and artificial ponds are created in a proper way ensuring pollution-free celebration.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday also gave his assent to holding Chhath Puja at designated ghats on the Yamuna. This year, the Delhi government is making 1,100 ghats for Chhath Puja across the city and has increased the budget 10 times from Rs 2.5 crore in 2014 to nearly Rs 25 crore.

The revenue department is the nodal agency for Chhath puja arrangements and all other government and civic agencies are working in close coordination to make Chhath Puja a success, officials said earlier.

Gahlot said that due to the corona pandemic, people could not celebrate Chhath Puja properly in the last two years. "Since the situation is under control this year, Delhi government is organising a grand celebration of Chhath Puja at 1100 different ghats. With the blessings of Chhathi Maiyya, necessary arrangements are being made at all the ghats. I have held several meetings with MLAs, committees and officials in this regard," Gahlot said.

The revenue department is making arrangements for tents, chairs, tables, lighting, sound system, CCTV, LED screens, power backup and so on at all the 1,100 puja sites. The department will also ensure other facilities such as primary health services, deployment of ambulance and mobile toilet vans.

