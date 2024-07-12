National

Delhi: Residents Of JJ Colony In Bawana End Up In Knee-Deep Water After Canal Breach

Residents of JJ Colony in Bawana area of Delhi were stranded in knee-deep water after a breach in Munak canal that supplies water from Haryana to Delhi led to flooding on Thursday. Water was pumped out from the affected areas of Bawana and officials were on-site to monitor the repair work on the Munak canal, local residents said on Friday.