Delhi: Residents Of JJ Colony In Bawana End Up In Knee-Deep Water After Canal Breach

Residents of JJ Colony in Bawana area of Delhi were stranded in knee-deep water after a breach in Munak canal that supplies water from Haryana to Delhi led to flooding on Thursday. Water was pumped out from the affected areas of Bawana and officials were on-site to monitor the repair work on the Munak canal, local residents said on Friday.

Munak Canal breach causes flooding in JJ colony | Photo: PTI

People make way through a flooded area after a breach in Munak canal that supplies water from Haryana to Delhi, led to knee-deep waterlogging in parts of JJ colony, Bawana, in New Delhi.

2/9
Atishi inspects a flooded area after a breach in Munak canal
Atishi inspects a flooded area after a breach in Munak canal | Photo: PTI

Delhi Water Minister Atishi inspects a flooded area after a breach in Munak canal that supplies water from Haryana to Delhi, led to knee-deep waterlogging in parts of JJ colony, Bawana, in New Delhi.

3/9
Floods after Munak Canal breach in Delhi
Floods after Munak Canal breach in Delhi | Photo: PTI

People walk through a flooded area after a breach in Munak canal that supplies water from Haryana to Delhi, led to knee-deep waterlogging in parts of JJ colony, Bawana, in New Delhi.

4/9
Munak canal breaches
Munak canal breaches | Photo: PTI

People gather during repair work after a breach in one of the sub-branches of Munak Canal.

5/9
Waterlogging in parts of JJ colony
Waterlogging in parts of JJ colony | Photo: PTI

People walk through a flooded area after a breach in Munak canal that supplies water from Haryana to Delhi, led to knee-deep waterlogging in parts of JJ colony, Bawana, in New Delhi.

6/9
Canal breach floods JJ colony in Bawana
Canal breach floods JJ colony in Bawana | Photo: PTI

People wade through floodwater after a breach in one of the sub-branches of Munak Canal, in New Delhi.

7/9
Repair work underway on the breached portion
Repair work underway on the breached portion | Photo: PTI

Workers during repair work after a breach in one of the sub-branches of Munak Canal.

8/9
Repair and restoration work in progress
Repair and restoration work in progress | Photo: PTI

Repair and restoration work underway on the breached portion of the Munak canal sub branch, in New Delhi.

9/9
Restoration at the breached Munak Canal
Restoration at the breached Munak Canal | Photo: PTI

Repair and restoration work underway on the breached portion of the Munak canal sub branch, in New Delhi.

