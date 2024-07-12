Delhi: Residents Of JJ Colony In Bawana End Up In Knee-Deep Water After Canal Breach

People make way through a flooded area after a breach in Munak canal that supplies water from Haryana to Delhi, led to knee-deep waterlogging in parts of JJ colony, Bawana, in New Delhi.
Delhi Water Minister Atishi inspects a flooded area after a breach in Munak canal that supplies water from Haryana to Delhi, led to knee-deep waterlogging in parts of JJ colony, Bawana, in New Delhi.
People walk through a flooded area after a breach in Munak canal that supplies water from Haryana to Delhi, led to knee-deep waterlogging in parts of JJ colony, Bawana, in New Delhi.
People gather during repair work after a breach in one of the sub-branches of Munak Canal.
People walk through a flooded area after a breach in Munak canal that supplies water from Haryana to Delhi, led to knee-deep waterlogging in parts of JJ colony, Bawana, in New Delhi.
People wade through floodwater after a breach in one of the sub-branches of Munak Canal, in New Delhi.
Workers during repair work after a breach in one of the sub-branches of Munak Canal.
Repair and restoration work underway on the breached portion of the Munak canal sub branch, in New Delhi.
Repair and restoration work underway on the breached portion of the Munak canal sub branch, in New Delhi.