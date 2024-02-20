Delhi Records Minimum Temperature Of 14.7 Degrees Celsius

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 14.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, four notches above the season's average even as late-night rain lashed parts of the city.

Strong winds and rain lashed parts of Delhi late on Monday, leading to a marginal improvement in the air quality.

Delhi has experienced five rainy days in February so far and this trend is expected to continue for the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.