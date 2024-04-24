Heavy rains and strong winds lashed the National Capital on Tuesday and brought relief to Delhi, Noida and other cities from the scorching heat. Despite bringing a 11 degree drop in the temperature, the rain provided short-lived relief to the capital as the temperature is once again expected to rise. With mercury already touching 45 degrees, the Indian Meteorological Department has also issued a heatwave warning for five states.
As per the warning issued by the IMD, starting Wednesday, a heatwave is anticipated for parts of east India. This heatwave is then expected to expand into additional regions as the temperature rises.
As per IMD, heatwave warning has been activated for West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, Karnataka and eastern and western parts of Uttar Pradesh.
Along with these, hot and humid weather has been forecasted for Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal Karnataka, Konkan, Goa, Kerala, Mahe, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha.
No Heatwave For Delhi
As per the IMD, no heatwave will grip the national capital. However, the temperature is expected to drastically rise across New Delhi as the week goes on.
As per IMD's weather experts, the rain showers over Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon were due to the cyclonic circulation over the region.
As per the monitoring system on Mandir Marg in Delhi, the temperature dropped from 34.2 degree Celsius to 22.5 degree Celsius (which is a dip of 11.7 degrees) due to the showers. At India Gate, the temperature dropped from 32.1 degree to 25.8 degree Celsius.
Despite the heavy rains, the weather department has predicted the maximum temperature in Delhi to touch 40 degree Celsius, if not more, by Saturday.
Heatwave Warnings Bring Early Closure Of Schools, Revised Timings
Keeping the heatwave warning in mind, the state government of Odisha has preponed the summer vacation for all students. As per the official announcement, the summer holidays for Odisha schools will begin on April 25. West Bengal has also preponed the summer vacations for students due to the rising heat.
Furthermore, in Bihar, school timings have been revised for all schools in Patna. As per the order issued by the district magistrate, all schools will function from 6:30 AM to 11:30 AM due to the heatwave conditions.
In Jharkhand, the school timings have revised to 7 AM to 11 Am. For students of classes 9th to 12th, the school will operate till 12 noon.
Over in the northeast, Tripura has also decided to close schools early and commenced the summer vacation on Wednesday.