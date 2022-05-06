Delhi Police Takes Custody Of BJP Leader Bagga In Kurukshetra, Punjab Police Moves HC

In the latest turn in the dramatic episode involving BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Delhi Police has taken his custody in Haryana and has left for the national capital, whereas the Punjab Police has approached the High Court against the "detention" of their personnel in Haryana's Kurukshetra.

Earlier in the day, following Bagga's arrest from his home in Delhi, the Punjab Police convoy taking him to Punjab's Mohali was stopped in Haryana in Kurukshetra's Pipli. A Haryana Police official told PTI that Bagga was "forcibly" picked up from his home.

The Delhi Police took Bagga in their custody after Haryana Police stopped Punjab Police in Pipli. The Delhi Police also registered a case of kidnapping based on the complaint of Bagga's father.

Earlier, reports said that the Delhi Police claimed that they were not informed of Bagga's arrest in advance. However, the Punjab Police refuted this and said that one of their teams had at the Janakpuri Police Station since last night.

The Punjab Police last month booked Bagga on charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity, and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader and Mohali resident Sunny Ahluwalia. The FIR registered on April 1 referred to Bagga's remarks on March 30 when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the party strongly condemns Bagga's arrest.

He said, "It's highly shameful that Kejriwal has started political misuse of power and the police in AAP-ruled Punjab to scare his opponents. Every citizen of Delhi stands with Bagga and his family in this hour of crisis."

(With PTI inputs)