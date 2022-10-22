Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Delhi Police File Case Of Culpable Homicide In 2020 'Natural' Death

According to a senior police officer, Delhi Police has registered a case of 'culpable homicide' nearly three years after a man died of respiratory failure.

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 8:07 am

Delhi Police have registered a case of ‘culpable homicide’ at the direction of a court, nearly three years after a man was declared to have died of respiratory failure, a senior police officer said on Friday.

On February 27, 2020, a 45-year-old man was found unconscious near Khajuri Khas red light and was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer said.

The proceedings in the matter were conducted under section 174 CrPC, as per rules, the officer said.  

On March 11 the same year, an autopsy of the man was conducted by a medical board.

On March 19, the man was identified as Sikandar, a resident of Chand Bagh. 

His family was tracked and sent his body for the last rites, police said.

At the time, the cause of death was found to be a respiratory failure with no injury found on the man’s body, they said.

Not satisfied with the version, the man’s family approached the court for registration of an FIR and was vindicated.

The court directed police to register a case in the man’s death.

A case under section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC was registered on Wednesday and an investigation has been taken up, police said.

They however maintain the death has no connection with the riots which rocked the entire northeast of Delhi in February 2020.

