Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai Urges Centre To Authorise More Labs To Test Alternative To Single-Use Plastic

Gopal Ra urged the government to encourage new businesses and entrepreneurs that provide alternatives to single-use plastics to eliminate the supply of the 19 banned single-use plastic items. 

undefined
AAP leader Gopal Rai File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 6:50 pm

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has written to the Centre, requesting it to authorise more laboratories to test compostable products, which are alternatives to single-use plastic, to facilitate startups.

In a letter to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Rai said that discussions with stakeholders at the Plastic Vikalp Mela at Thyagaraj Stadium revealed that manufacturers of compostable products need to get those tested by the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) laboratory before obtaining a certificate from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Since CIPET is the only laboratory in the country to carry out such tests, the manufacturers have to wait for almost six months and also have to pay a hefty amount of around Rs 4 lakh to 5 lakh, he said

Related stories

Cut GST On Alternatives To Banned Single-Use Plastic Items: Delhi Minister Gopal Rai To Centre

Delhi: Closure Notice To 14 Units Manufacturing Plastic Carry Bags, Packaging Materials

Uttarakhand HC Orders Those Producing, Selling, Transporting Plastic Items To Register With Pollution Control Board

With more testing laboratories, manufacturers of alternatives to single-use plastic can get the certification at affordable rates and in a reasonable time, Rai said.

"Doing so will motivate the manufacturers to move more towards single-use plastic alternatives and also facilitate better implementation of the single-use plastic ban on the ground," the Delhi environment minister said in the letter.

He also urged the government to encourage new businesses and entrepreneurs that provide alternatives to single-use plastics to eliminate the supply of the 19 banned single-use plastic items. 

Tags

National Delhi Minister Gopal Rai Bhupender Yadav Single-use Plastic Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Startups CIPET New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Damning The Himalayas: The Role Of Himalayan Dams In Climate Crisis

Damning The Himalayas: The Role Of Himalayan Dams In Climate Crisis

Increasing Chinese Infiltration And PM's Silence Very Harmful For Country: Rahul Gandhi

Increasing Chinese Infiltration And PM's Silence Very Harmful For Country: Rahul Gandhi