Delhi Metro Services To Begin From 4 AM On MCD Polls Day

Election to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is scheduled to be held from 8 AM to 5:30 PM.

Delhi Metro (Representative image)
Delhi Metro (Representative image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Dec 2022 12:10 pm

Delhi Metro train services on all lines will start from 4 AM from all terminal stations on the day of the civic polls slated to be held on December 4, officials said on Friday.

"On the day of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi election on December 4, the Delhi Metro train services on all lines will start from 4 AM from all terminal stations."

"The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 AM. After 6 AM, metro trains will run as per the normal Sunday timetable throughout the day," the DMRC said in a statement.

-With PTI Input

National Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Delhi Metro Municipal Corporation Of Delhi Polls Politics New Delhi
