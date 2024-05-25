National

Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi, President Murmu, S Jaishankar And Top Leaders Cast Vote | See Pics

As voting for the sixth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is underway in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, polling booths have been witnessing citizens, top political leaders including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and President Droupadi Murmu casting their votes. Polling is taking place in 58 constituencies across 8 states and Union Territories.