Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi, President Murmu, S Jaishankar And Top Leaders Cast Vote | See Pics

As voting for the sixth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is underway in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, polling booths have been witnessing citizens, top political leaders including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and President Droupadi Murmu casting their votes. Polling is taking place in 58 constituencies across 8 states and Union Territories.

LS Polls 6th Phase Voting in Delhi | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Voters queue up inside a polling booth to cast their vote in the sixth round of polling in India's national election in New Delhi.

1/12
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi puts his arm around his mother and senior leader Sonia Gandhi as they leave a polling booth after casting their vote in the sixth round of polling in India's national election in New Delhi.

2/12
Droupadi Murmu
Droupadi Murmu | Photo: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu casts her vote at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, President’s Estate, during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

3/12
Jagdeep Dhankhar and wife Sudesh Dhankhar
Jagdeep Dhankhar and wife Sudesh Dhankhar | Photo: PTI

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Second Lady Sudesh Dhankhar show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting vote, during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

4/12
S. Jaishankar
S. Jaishankar | Photo: PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar after casting his vote at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

5/12
Bansuri Swaraj
Bansuri Swaraj | Photo: PTI

BJP candidate Bansuri Swaraj after casting her vote at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

6/12
AAP leader Atishi Singh
AAP leader Atishi Singh | Photo: PTI

Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi Singh after casting her vote at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

7/12
Swati Maliwal
Swati Maliwal | Photo: PTI

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal after casting her vote at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

8/12
Sixth phase voting in Delhi
Sixth phase voting in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

People pose for photos at a standee with their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting vote at a polling station, during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

9/12
Gopal Rai
Gopal Rai | Photo: PTI

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote at a polling station, during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

10/12
Voters queue up to cast their vote in Delhi
Voters queue up to cast their vote in Delhi | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Muslim women voters queue up to cast their vote in the sixth round of polling in India's national election in New Delhi.

11/12
Voters pose at a selfie kiosk
Voters pose at a selfie kiosk | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Voters pose for a photograph at a selfie kiosk after casting their vote in the sixth round of polling in India's national election in New Delhi.

12/12
Sixth phase voting for LS elections 2024
Sixth phase voting for LS elections 2024 | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

People queue up to cast their vote in the sixth round of polling in India's national election in New Delhi.

