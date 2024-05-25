Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi, President Murmu, S Jaishankar And Top Leaders Cast Vote | See Pics

Voters queue up inside a polling booth to cast their vote in the sixth round of polling in India's national election in New Delhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi puts his arm around his mother and senior leader Sonia Gandhi as they leave a polling booth after casting their vote in the sixth round of polling in India's national election in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu casts her vote at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, President’s Estate, during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Second Lady Sudesh Dhankhar show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting vote, during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar after casting his vote at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.
BJP candidate Bansuri Swaraj after casting her vote at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.
Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi Singh after casting her vote at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.
Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal after casting her vote at a polling booth during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.
People pose for photos at a standee with their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting vote at a polling station, during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote at a polling station, during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.
Muslim women voters queue up to cast their vote in the sixth round of polling in India's national election in New Delhi.
Voters pose for a photograph at a selfie kiosk after casting their vote in the sixth round of polling in India's national election in New Delhi.
People queue up to cast their vote in the sixth round of polling in India's national election in New Delhi.