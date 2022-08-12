Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia To Hold 'Tiranga' Rally On Saturday

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will on Saturday organise a 'Tiranga' rally to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the university said in a statement. To be flagged off by Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar, the rally will pass through the campus and nearby areas of the varsity located in south Delhi's Jamia Nagar, it said.

Students and staff members will distribute national flags in nearby localities to encourage people to hoist it atop their homes to mark the 75th year of India's Independence on August 15.

The varsity is also organising a number of programmes to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and to make the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign successful, the statement said. A marathon will be flagged off from the MAK Pataudi Sports Complex of the university at 10 am on August 14, it said.

An exhibition titled 'recalling the horrors of the British rule in pictorial and poetic afflictions' will also be inaugurated by Akhtar at Premchand Archives and Literary Centre on the same day at 11.30 am.

"The exhibition recalls major events such as the coming of the East India Company, mutiny of 1857, emigration of Indians as indentured labourers, Madras Plague, Bengal Famine, tragic events in Mysore, Bengal, Punjab and Delhi and the horrors of partition of India and also sacrifices of many Indian revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Ashfaqullah Khan, Ram Prasad Bismil and many others, including women, through pictorial and poetic panels," the statement said.

The varsity will hoist the national flag on Independence Day and organise cultural programmes, it said.

(With PTI inputs)