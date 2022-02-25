Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Delhi Govt Announces Ex-Gratia Of Rs 1 Crore Each To 13 Deceased Covid-19 Warriors

Delhi government while lauding the efforts of the deceased Covid-19 warriors said they sacrificed their lives to protect humanity.

Delhi Govt Announces Ex-Gratia Of Rs 1 Crore Each To 13 Deceased Covid-19 Warriors
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.(File) PTI

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 8:51 pm

The Delhi government on Friday announced that it will give an ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 crore each to the families of 13 Covid warriors who lost their lives during the pandemic.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Group of Ministers chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday. 

In a statement, Sisodia said corona warriors of Delhi worked hard and sacrificed their lives, putting their service to protect humanity and society before their own lives. 

Saluting their spirit on behalf of the Delhi Government, the deputy chief minister said while this amount would not compensate for the loss the families of the deceased have suffered, it will definitely contribute in helping them lead a dignified life.

Terming the Covid pandemic as "a terrible crisis for humanity", Sisodia said this it had created a fear in everyone's mind. 

However, the corona warriors risked their lives to get Delhi out of this crisis, he said.

"This scheme of the Delhi government gives confidence to the families of Corona warriors that the government and society are always with them," said Sisodia.

Thousands of corona warriors including doctors, medical and support staff as well as sanitation workers worked day and night to fight this pandemic, he added.
 

