Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
Delhi Environment Minister To Chair Meeting On Anti-Dust Campaign

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai
Updated: 26 Oct 2022 3:57 pm

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will on Wednesday chair a high-level meeting to review the progress of the anti-dust campaign in the capital. Rai is expected to share data on the number of sites complying with the guidelines to manage dust pollution and infractions of government directions, an official said. 

User agencies of construction and demolition projects larger than 500 square metres are required to register them on the construction and demolition (C&D) portal launched in October last year in a bid to control dust pollution in the capital

The project proponents have to self-audit their compliance with dust control norms and upload a self-declaration on the portal on a fortnightly basis. In September, the Delhi government had also made it mandatory to install anti-smog guns at all construction and demolition sites larger than 500 square metres.

Action is taken against project proponents found violating this direction. Earlier, construction and demolition sites larger than 20,000 were required to install anti-smog guns to control dust pollution.

(With PTI inputs)

