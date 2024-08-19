Delhi Doctors To Offer OPD Services Outside Health Ministry As Strike Continues

As outrage over the murder and alleged gangrape of a trainee doctor in Kolkata continues, the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) at the AIIMS Delhi have decided to continue their strike and take it outside the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the capital.
As per reports, the strike will take place outside Nirman Bhawan. During the strike, doctors also stated they would provide select and free OPD services outside.
As per the official announcement from AIIMS RDA in Delhi, the resident doctors will provide free elective OPD services of around 36 specialities to patients outside Nirman Bhawan from 11 am onwards.
As the doctors continue their strike for another week, the demands made by healthcare workers across India have been highlighted once again.
Following the murder of the 31-year-old trainee doctor, doctors across India have demanded a fair and transparent investigation into the case and better safety for healthcare workers. Other demands are -
An immediate ordinance is to be passed within 48 hours to address the safety of healthcare professionals.
Legislations in parliament for a bill regarding safety of healthcare workers
Deployment of paramilitary forces and nationwide security outside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to protect the doctors.
Financial compensation to the family of the deceased doctor.
Doctors across India have been on strike since August 9, the day the 31-year-old doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of the Kolkata medical college and hospital.
The protests were triggered over lack of action from the administration and an attempt to cover-up the incident of murder and rape as suicide.