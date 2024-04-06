Delhi Court Extends AAP Leader Manish Sisodia’s Judicial Custody Till April 18 In Excise Policy Case

The judicial custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia and other arrested accused persons has been extended by Rose Avenue Court till April 18. The Court made this decision on Saturday, with the next hearing set for April 18.
Sisodia, who is currently in Tihar jail in connection with the excise policy case, was taken to the Rose Avenue Court earlier today.
Another AAP leader Sanjay Singh who had also appeared before the Court in the case, said their “lawyers expressed worry on various issues”.
“I had an appearance before the court today and the next date of hearing has been scheduled for April 18. Our lawyers expressed their worry on various issues,” he said.