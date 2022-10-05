Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi CM Kejriwal Attends Dussehra Festivities At Red Fort

Speaking at the Lav Kush Ramlila Committee's 'Ravan Dahan' programme, Kejriwal wished for India to become the "best and strongest nation in the world".

Delhi CM Kejriwal Attends Dussehra Festivities At Red Fort
Delhi CM Kejriwal Attends Dussehra Festivities At Red Fort Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Oct 2022 8:27 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday attended Dussehra festivities at the historical Red Fort ground here.

Speaking at the Lav Kush Ramlila Committee's 'Ravan Dahan' programme, Kejriwal wished for India to become the "best and strongest nation in the world".

He said Ramlila is very important for the people as it connects them to the culture of the country and spreads the message of Lord Rama's life.

Ramlila is the enactment of the victory of good over evil in the Hindu epic of Ramayana.

The chief minister also witnessed the burning of the effigies of demon king Ravana, his brother Kumbhkaran and son, Meghnad.

Actor Prabhas of 'Baahubali' fame also attended the event.

'Ravan Dahan' programmes were organised by different Ramlila committees at the Red Fort area that drew huge crowds after a two-year lull due to the Covid pandemic.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Gujarat’s People Have Liked AAP’s Idea Of Free Electricity, BJP Trying To Stop It in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi LG Accuses Arvind Kejriwal Of ‘Disregard’ Towards Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri Birth Anniversaries

Delhi LG Takes Exception To Kejriwal's Absence At Birth Anniversary Events Of Gandhi, Shastri

Tags

National Delhi CM Dussehra Festivities Red Fort Delhi AAP Government Arvind Kejriwal New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

When And Where To Watch IND Vs SA 1st ODI Match Live

When And Where To Watch IND Vs SA 1st ODI Match Live

Indonesian Fan Recalls Sting Of Tear Gas

Indonesian Fan Recalls Sting Of Tear Gas