Monday, Aug 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Businessman Abducted, Manhandled For Failing To Repay Rs 20 Lakh

The victim claimed that the accused barged into his office, threatened him and  assaulted him. He said he repaid the loan amount that day.

undefined
A businessman was allegedly abducted and manhandled here after he allegedly failed to repay a loan Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Aug 2022 9:33 am

A businessman was allegedly abducted and manhandled here after he allegedly failed to repay a loan of Rs 20 lakh taken from a money lending firm, police said on Sunday. The accused Rohit Ahlawat (29) and Mohit Ahlawat (33) have been arrested, they said.

According to police, Shobhit Agarwal (45) was assaulted by the accused at his office at KG Marg Saturday night. The victim claimed that the accused barged into his office, threatened him and  assaulted him. He said he repaid the loan amount that day.

"Shobhit also alleged that the accused duo abducted him and later dropped him outside his office," Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Comissioner of Police (New Delhi) said. The matter is being investigated, she said. 

Related stories

Teenage Girl Abducted, Raped In Chhattisgarh; 4 Held Fortnight After Crime

Suspected Body Of Army Soldier Found In Kashmir Village A Year After Militants Abducted Him

Abducted ONGC Official Ritul Saikia Returns Home

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Delhi Businessman Abducted Manhandled Failing To Repay Threatened Assaulted Money Lending Firm Investigation
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 9 Highlights: Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat, Naveen Sihag Win Gold; Finals For Men's Hockey, Women's Cricket, PV Sindhu, Nikhat Zareen

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 9 Highlights: Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat, Naveen Sihag Win Gold; Finals For Men's Hockey, Women's Cricket, PV Sindhu, Nikhat Zareen

Priyanka Chopra's Sister Meera Chopra On Asexuality: High Time We Realise One's Right To Deny Having Sex Altogether

Priyanka Chopra's Sister Meera Chopra On Asexuality: High Time We Realise One's Right To Deny Having Sex Altogether