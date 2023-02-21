Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Explained: Delhi Bans Ola, Uber, And Rapido Bike Taxi Services, All You Need To Know

Delhi Transport Department has asked the bike taxi services of popular applications, including Ola, Uber and Rapido, to stop their services forthwith.

Delhi Transport Department bans two-wheeler online cab services. (File photo)
Updated: 21 Feb 2023 3:16 pm

Bike taxi services, including those of popular apps like Ola, Uber, and Rapido have been banned Delhi. 

The Delhi Transport Department issued the order that bans bike taxi servicse on grounds that such services are in violation of existing laws. The department asked the bike taxi service operators to stop their services forthwith 

“… it is directed to immediately stop such kind of activities to avoid prosecution and penalty,” Delhi Transport Department said.

The latest ban ssued by the Delhi government will be applicable on only the motorcycles as the autos and cab services haven’t been banned yet.

Why did Delhi ban bike taxis?

The main reason is the violation of the laid-down norms by bike taxi operators, according to Delhi Transport Department. It says that two-wheelers cannot engage in commercial activity of transporting passengers with non-commercial numbers.

The Transport Department said.: “It has been brought to the notice that two-wheelers having Non-Transport (Private) registration mark/number are being used to carry passengers on hire or reward which is purely commercial operation and in violation of Motor Vehicle Act 1988....The use of two-wheelers for commercial purposes is in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.”

Heavy fines for violation

High fines have been imposed for those operating two-wheelers for taxi purposes after the Delhi Transport Department's order.

The first offence could lead to a fine of Rs 5,000 while a second offence could incur a Rs 10,000 fine and imprisonment of up to a year. Besides, the driver's licence will be suspended for a minimum of three months under the direction of a Supreme Court committee.

For the apps, the fine could be as high as Rs 1 lakh. 

The department said: “Further, It is also noticed that some digital platforms are facilitating such operations by offering booking through an app, thereby engaging themselves as an aggregator in contravention of the provision of Section 93, and shall be punishable with a fine up to Rs 1 lakh under Section 193(2) of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988”.

(With PTI inputs)  

