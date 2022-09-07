Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Home National

Delhi Anganwadi Workers Stage Protest At DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal's Residence

Several Anganwadi workers and helpers gathered near ITO, holding placards and raised slogans against the DCW chairperson and the Delhi government. The protest was led by Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (DSAWHU).

A protest was held outside the residence of Delhi Commission for Women
A protest was held outside the residence of Delhi Commission for Women Hardik Chhabra/Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 9:32 pm

A protest was held outside the residence of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Wednesday over her "silence" on the "abrupt termination" of 884 anganwadi workers and helpers.

Union member Sunita said that since Maliwal was not present at her residence during their protest, the Anganwadi workers "will gherao her residence as well as her office" in the coming days.

Union member Sunita said that since Maliwal was not present at her residence during their protest, the Anganwadi workers "will gherao her residence as well as her office" in the coming days.

"Why is the Women's Commission still silent on the issue of abrupt termination of Anganwadi workers in Delhi? It is a nexus of bureaucracy, BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party and their hypocrisy was exposed during our 39-day strike," DSAWHU member, Priyambada said.

DSAWHU had claimed that 884 Anganwadi workers have been issued termination notices and 11,942 workers were issued show-cause notices by the Delhi government for participating in a 39-day strike to demand increase in honorarium and bring in respectable working hours.

(With PTI inputs)

