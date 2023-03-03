Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Speaks To Israeli Counterpart

Home National

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Speaks To Israeli Counterpart

In a tweet, Singh said India attaches "tremendous importance" to its relations with Israel. "Was happy to speak with the Defence Minister of Israel, Major General Yoav Gallant.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to his Israeli counterpart PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Mar 2023 4:55 pm

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday spoke to his Israeli counterpart Major General Yoav Gallant and is understood to have discussed key projects relating to co-development of military hardware.

In a tweet, Singh said India attaches "tremendous importance" to its relations with Israel. "Was happy to speak with the Defence Minister of Israel, Major General Yoav Gallant. India attaches tremendous importance to its relations with Israel," Singh said.

"Looking forward to work closely with him towards strengthening the defence cooperation between both the countries," he said. In January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu during which both leaders agreed on the potential for further strengthening bilateral strategic cooperation. Netanyahu is expected to visit India this year.

Related stories

Telangana Planning Board Official Requests Rajnath Singh To Transfer Defence Land To State Govt

Rajnath Singh At Visva-Bharati; Attempt By Student Body To Screen BBC Docu Foiled

Rajnath Singh To Be Chief Guest At Visva-Bharati Convocation Ceremony

Tags

National Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Israeli Counterpart Defence Minister Of Israel Co-development Military Hardware.
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

IND Vs AUS, 3rd Test: This Is What Complacency Can Do, Says Shastri

IND Vs AUS, 3rd Test: This Is What Complacency Can Do, Says Shastri