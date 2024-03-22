National

Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi: UP Court Schedules Hearing On April 2

The defamation complaint against Gandhi was filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra for his alleged objectionable remarks against Home Minister Amit Shah.

PTI
PTI
Court postpones defamation case hearing against Rahul Gandhi Photo: PTI
A special court here on Friday postponed the hearing on a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to April 2 due a strike by lawyers.

The defamation complaint against Gandhi was filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra for his alleged objectionable remarks against Home Minister Amit Shah.

The plaintiff's advocate, Santosh Pandey, said the hearing in the case was scheduled for Friday, but it was deferred to April 2 as lawyers abstained from court proceedings due to a strike over their various demands.

The case was filed in August 2018. Last December, the court issued a warrant against Gandhi.

Subsequently, Gandhi halted his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Amethi on February 20 last and reached the court and was granted bail.

