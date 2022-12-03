Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi: Hearing Adjourned To Jan 7

Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi: Hearing Adjourned To Jan 7

The defamation case relates to comments made by the Congress leader during a speech on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the death of Mahatma Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi in Khargone
Defamation case relates to comments made by the Congress leader during a speech case against Rahul Gandhi Photo: PTI

Updated: 03 Dec 2022 3:40 pm

The hearing of the defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Saturday adjourned to January 7 by a court in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district as he is busy with the nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The exemption from personal appearance for Gandhi was granted by Bhiwandi Judicial Magistrate First Class IC Wadikar."The defamation matter came up for hearing on Saturday. It has been adjourned for January 7, when arguments will be heard regarding permanent exemption of Gandhi," the Congress leader's advocate Narayan Iyer told PTI.

The complainant Rahul Kunte was not present in court either during the day as he is out of station. The defamation case relates to comments made by the Congress leader during a speech on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the death of Mahatma Gandhi. 

(With PTI inputs)

National Defamation Case Rahul Gandhi Hearing Adjourned Congress
