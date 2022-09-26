Decision On PoK Should Have Been Taken During 1971 Indo-Pak War: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that the decision on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) should have been taken during the 1971 war between India and the neighbouring country.

The defence minister said this while addressing a function to honour martyrs' families at Nadaun in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district.

"We have recently marked the Golden Jubilee of victory of 1971 war. The 1971 war will be remembered in history as the war fought for humanity instead of property, possession or power," Singh said.

"There is only one regret. The decision on PoK should have been taken at that time itself," he said.

(Inputs from PTI)