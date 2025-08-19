Dead In Nanded As Heavy Rains Lash Maharashtra; Mumbai Records 300 mm Rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Konkan districts — Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Palghar — and ghat regions of central Maharashtra, warning of extremely heavy rainfall until Wednesday morning.
At least eight people lost their lives in Maharashtra’s Nanded district on Tuesday after torrential rains triggered a cloudburst-like situation, leading to flash floods. The deaths come as the state reels under relentless downpours for the second day in a row.
Mumbai too bore the brunt of the monsoon fury, recording nearly 300 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said. The city witnessed widespread waterlogging, traffic snarls, and train disruptions, forcing authorities to suspend services on the Harbour line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla after tracks were submerged.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Konkan districts — Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Palghar — and ghat regions of central Maharashtra, warning of extremely heavy rainfall until Wednesday morning.
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that over 10 lakh acres of farmland have been submerged, raising alarm over potential crop damage. He added that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was monitoring rising water levels in the Mithi river.
Disaster management teams have been deployed in affected districts, while authorities urged citizens to avoid non-essential travel and remain indoors. With the monsoon showing no sign of relenting, the next 24 hours are expected to be crucial for Maharashtra.