‘Are You Defending Lt Governor?’: Supreme Court Rebukes Delhi Authority Over Tree Cutting

The Supreme Court has criticised the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for cutting down trees in the Ridge forest area. The court was hearing a contempt case against the DDA's Vice Chairman, Subhashish Panda, over the felling of over 1,100 trees.
"If the authorities are not performing their duties of protecting the environment, the court has to give a signal to all authorities that the environment cannot be damaged," Justice A S Oka said.
The court said it cannot ignore the destruction of the environment and asked the DDA how it plans to implement the Tree Protection Act. "It is shocking that trees were cut despite knowing that permission from the Supreme Court was required," Justice Oka added.
The court asked the DDA if Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who is the chairman of the DDA, had directed officials to remove the trees. "We need a clear statement of facts from the VC, because if what is indicated in the emails is correct, then the felling of the trees was on the directions of the LG," the court said.
The court noted that the trees were cut after the Lt Governor's visit and asked if the DDA was defending the Lt Governor's actions. "Two documents placed on record say LG directed to cut trees, how can you run away from this? Are you defending the LG?" Justice Oka asked.
The court issued contempt notices to officers responsible for directing contractors to cut the trees without permission. The matter will be heard next on June 26.