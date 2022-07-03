Sunday, Jul 03, 2022
DC Police: 2 Die When Truck Hits Bicyclist, Fireworks Stand

As stated by the police, a truck collided with a bicyclist and careened into fireworks stand at an intersection in northeast Washington, killing the bicyclist and a man working in the stand.

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 9:50 am

A truck hit a bicyclist and careened into a fireworks stand Saturday evening at an intersection in northeast Washington, killing the bicyclist and a man working in the stand, police said. No other injuries were reported.


The accident at the corner of Minnesota Avenue and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE occurred about 5:30 pm, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. 


The adult male victims were pronounced dead at the scene.


Assistant Police Chief Wilfredo Manlapaz said the driver of the truck apparently was suffering a medical emergency when the accident occurred and was being treated at a local hospital. The bicyclist was in the crosswalk when he was struck, Manlapaz said.


A photograph posted online by the MPD showed a demolished stand amid scattered debris.

