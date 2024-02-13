Days After Woman's Body Found From Railway Tracks, Delhi Police Arrest Husband For Murder

A man was arrested for allegedly strangling his wife and burying her near railways in northwest Delhi, police said on Monday.

The man’s mother and a minor were also held after the accused revealed their involvement in the incident, they said. The victim Sapna (25), who was living with her husband Vicky (19) and her in-laws, was reported missing by her mother on January 25 after her in-laws could not tell her where she was.

According to police, Sapna’s mother Savitri lodged a complaint saying she witnessed her daughter have a quarrel with her in-laws on December 24. "When Savitri attempted to intervene and speak to her daughter, she was sent back home. Despite numerous attempts, Savitri was not able to talk to Sapna. Eventually, when she inquired about Sapna's whereabouts from her mother-in-law, she was informed that both Sapna and Vicky had left home," a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that on January 25, she lodged a complaint about her daughter's disappearance at the Ashok Vihar police station.