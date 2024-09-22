National

Day In Pics: September 22 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 22, 2024

Campaign for J&K Assembly polls Photo: PTI/S Irfan

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah holds the party flag as he takes a 'shikara' ride during a rally ahead of second phase election of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, at Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Quad Leaders Summit in US
Quad Leaders Summit in US Photo: PTI

President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (L) and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Quadrilateral Cancer Moonshot initiative event on the sidelines of the Quad Leaders Summit at Archmere Academy in Claymont, Delaware, USA.

Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by the Indian community on his arrival in New York.

Pitra Paksha in Varanasi
Pitra Paksha in Varanasi Photo: PTI

Hindus perform 'tarpan' ritual for their ancestors during the Pitru Paksha, at Ganga ghat in Varanasi.

India win 1st Test match against Bangladesh
India win 1st Test match against Bangladesh Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Indian players celebrate their win against Bangladesh in the first Test cricket match at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. India lead the series 1-0.

BJP rally in Jammu
BJP rally in Jammu Photo: PTI

Supporters during Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda's election rally ahead of the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Jammu.

National Conference roadshow
National Conference roadshow Photo: PTI

National Conference candidate for Eidgah assembly constituency Mubarak Gul during an election campaign roadshow on the eve of Assembly elections at Noorbagh, in Srinagar.

IND vs BAN: 1st Test Match- Day 4
IND vs BAN: 1st Test Match- Day 4 Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India's Ravichandran Ashwin shows the ball after taking 5-wicket haul on the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

AAPs Janta Ki Adalat at Jantar Mantar
AAP's Janta Ki Adalat at Jantar Mantar Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Delhi CM Atishi with former deputy CM Manish Sisodia during 'Janta Ki Adalat, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Navratri festival preparations
Navratri festival preparations Photo: PTI

A worker hangs freshly-dyed 'Kalawa threads', a traditional sacred orange-yellow thread used in Hindu rituals, ahead of the Navratri festival, on the outskirts of Prayagraj.

Gas cylinder found on railway track in Kanpur
Gas cylinder found on railway track in Kanpur Photo: PTI

Railway police personnel inspect the tracks after a gas cylinder was removed near Prempur Station, in Kanpur. The loco-pilots of goods train spotted the cylinder and applied the emergency brakes to avoid untoward incident.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebration
Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebration Photo: PTI

Muslims take part in a procession during Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrations, in Karad.

Flood in Nadia
Flood in Nadia Photo: PTI

People use boats to cross a flooded area at Santipur, in Nadia district.

Haryana polls: Bhupendra Singh Hooda campaigns
Haryana polls: Bhupendra Singh Hooda campaigns Photo: PTI

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda campaigns in village Chautala in support of the party candidate Amit Sihag from Dabwali in Sirsa district.

Photo: PTI

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha and others at the 'Chandravanshi Lalkaar Conference', in Patna.

Protest over violence against Hindus in Bangladesh
Protest over violence against Hindus in Bangladesh Photo: PTI

Members of Guwahati Chakma Students' Union and All Assam Chakma Society takes part in a protest over the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, in Guwahati.

New WB Congress chief Subhankar Sarkar
New WB Congress chief Subhankar Sarkar Photo: PTI

Newly appointed West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) President Subhankar Sarkar during a press conference after taking charge at WBPCC office, in Kolkata.

Kangana Ranaut during BJP membership drive
Kangana Ranaut during BJP membership drive Photo: PTI

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut during a BJP membership drive, at village Shalin in Kullu.

