Day In Pics: September 22 2024

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah holds the party flag as he takes a 'shikara' ride during a rally ahead of second phase election of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, at Dal Lake in Srinagar.
President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (L) and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Quadrilateral Cancer Moonshot initiative event on the sidelines of the Quad Leaders Summit at Archmere Academy in Claymont, Delaware, USA.
Hindus perform 'tarpan' ritual for their ancestors during the Pitru Paksha, at Ganga ghat in Varanasi.
Indian players celebrate their win against Bangladesh in the first Test cricket match at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. India lead the series 1-0.
Supporters during Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda's election rally ahead of the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Jammu.
National Conference candidate for Eidgah assembly constituency Mubarak Gul during an election campaign roadshow on the eve of Assembly elections at Noorbagh, in Srinagar.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin shows the ball after taking 5-wicket haul on the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Delhi CM Atishi with former deputy CM Manish Sisodia during 'Janta Ki Adalat, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
A worker hangs freshly-dyed 'Kalawa threads', a traditional sacred orange-yellow thread used in Hindu rituals, ahead of the Navratri festival, on the outskirts of Prayagraj.
Railway police personnel inspect the tracks after a gas cylinder was removed near Prempur Station, in Kanpur. The loco-pilots of goods train spotted the cylinder and applied the emergency brakes to avoid untoward incident.
Muslims take part in a procession during Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrations, in Karad.
People use boats to cross a flooded area at Santipur, in Nadia district.
Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda campaigns in village Chautala in support of the party candidate Amit Sihag from Dabwali in Sirsa district.
Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha and others at the 'Chandravanshi Lalkaar Conference', in Patna.
Members of Guwahati Chakma Students' Union and All Assam Chakma Society takes part in a protest over the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, in Guwahati.
Newly appointed West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) President Subhankar Sarkar during a press conference after taking charge at WBPCC office, in Kolkata.
Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut during a BJP membership drive, at village Shalin in Kullu.