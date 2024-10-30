National

Day In Pics: October 30, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 30, 2024

Hanuman Jayanti in Prayagraj
Hanuman Jayanti in Prayagraj | Photo: PTI

A devotee dressed as Lord Hanuman performs during a procession on Hanuman Jayanti in Prayagraj.

2/9
Accident in Ballia
Accident in Ballia | Photo: PTI
Injured jawans being treated at a hospital after a bus carrying Bihar Special Arms Police personnel met with an accident on its way to Siwan, in Ballia.

3/9
Run for Unity in Manipur
Run for Unity in Manipur | Photo: PTI
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh flags-off the 'Run for Unity', in Imphal.

4/9
New Zealands Mitchell Santner and Daryl Mitchell
New Zealand's practice Session | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
New Zealand's Mitchell Santner and Daryl Mitchell during a practice session ahead of the third Test cricket match against India at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

5/9
2008 serial bomb blasts anniversary
2008 serial bomb blasts anniversary | Photo: PTI
A woman pays tribute at a memorial tomb for the victims of the 2008 serial bomb blasts on its anniversary at the Ganeshguri, in Guwahati.

6/9
Flower market in Delhi
Flower market in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
Vendors sell flowers ahead of the Diwali festival, at a flower market in Delhi.

7/9
Congress Press Conference
Congress Press Conference | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala along with party state President Nana Patole during a press conference, in Mumbai.

8/9
Arvind Kejriwal and Shelly Oberoi
Arvind Kejriwal PC | Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal with MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi addresses during a press conference, in New Delhi.

9/9
Thevars birth anniversary at Goripalayam in Madurai.
Thevar's birth anniversary | Photo: PTI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin pays tribute to Pasumpon Muthuramalingam Thevar on his birth anniversary, at Goripalayam in Madurai.

