Day In Pics: October 30, 2024

A devotee dressed as Lord Hanuman performs during a procession on Hanuman Jayanti in Prayagraj.
Injured jawans being treated at a hospital after a bus carrying Bihar Special Arms Police personnel met with an accident on its way to Siwan, in Ballia.
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh flags-off the 'Run for Unity', in Imphal.
New Zealand's Mitchell Santner and Daryl Mitchell during a practice session ahead of the third Test cricket match against India at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.
A woman pays tribute at a memorial tomb for the victims of the 2008 serial bomb blasts on its anniversary at the Ganeshguri, in Guwahati.
Vendors sell flowers ahead of the Diwali festival, at a flower market in Delhi.
Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala along with party state President Nana Patole during a press conference, in Mumbai.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal with MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi addresses during a press conference, in New Delhi.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin pays tribute to Pasumpon Muthuramalingam Thevar on his birth anniversary, at Goripalayam in Madurai.