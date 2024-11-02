National

Day In Pics: November 02, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for November 02, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
1984 anti-Sikh riots victims' press conference
1984 anti-Sikh riots victims' press conference | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

A victim of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots with advocate Harvinder Singh Phoolka during a press conference, in New Delhi.

2/13
Environment: Air pollution in Delhi
Environment: Air pollution in Delhi | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

People jog at Kartavya Path as air quality continues to remain poor, in New Delhi, early Saturday morning.

3/13
Security force-terrorists encounter in Srinagar
Security force-terrorists encounter in Srinagar | Photo: PTI/S Irfan
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Security personnel stand guard during an encounter with terrorists at Khanyar area, in Srinagar.

4/13
Mohan Yadav at Govardhan Puja celebration
Mohan Yadav at Govardhan Puja celebration | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav worships a cow during a programme organised on the occasion of 'Govardhan Puja', in Bhopal.

5/13
Weather: Smog in Agra
Weather: Smog in Agra | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Visitors at the Taj Mahal complex amid air pollution, in Agra.

6/13
All Souls Day in Ranchi
All Souls' Day in Ranchi | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

People from the Christian community visit a cemetery as they observe All Souls' Day, in Ranchi.

7/13
All Souls Day in Chennai
All Souls' Day in Chennai | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

People from the Christian community visit a cemetery as they observe All Souls' Day, in Chennai.

8/13
Preps for Chhath Puja in Nadia
Preps for Chhath Puja in Nadia | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A woman purchases bananas ahead of the 'Chhath Puja' festival, in Nadia, West Bengal.

9/13
Stubble burning in Moga
Stubble burning in Moga | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Police personnel speak to farmers and urge them not to burn crop stubble, in Moga district, Punjab.

10/13
Sanjay Singh addresses media
Sanjay Singh addresses media | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

AAP MP Sanjay Singh with Prashant Singh Yadav and Neha Yadav, parents of Jaishvi Yadav, a 10-month-old girl suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1, during a press conference, in New Delhi.

11/13
Weather: Air pollution in Patna
Weather: Air pollution in Patna | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Vehicles move on a road amid low visibility due to smog, in Patna.

12/13
CM Yogi in Gorakhpur
CM Yogi in Gorakhpur | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during 'Janta Darshan' programme at the Gorakhnath Temple, in Gorakhpur district.

13/13
Environment: Yamuna pollution
Environment: Yamuna pollution | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A Delhi Jal Board worker sprays defoaming chemical in the Yamuna River to reduce the toxic foam, in New Delhi.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test Day 2: Young, Mitchell Lead Visitors Fightback | IND - 263; NZ - 235 & 72/3
  2. Lanka T10 Super League Announces Six Franchise Teams For Inaugural Edition
  3. Hong Kong Sixes: Stuart Binny Helps India Almost Chase 32 Runs In Last Over Against UAE | Watch
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Ricky Ponting And Ian Healy Back Nathan McSweeney For Vacant Opening Spot
  5. IND Vs NZ: India Bowled Out For 263 As Wankhede Surface Spits Out Massive Amount Of Dust | Watch
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan SG To Not Be Fined By AFC Over Champions League 2 Withdrawal
  2. Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Defending Champions Dominant Yet Held To Goalless Draw
  3. Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Xabi Hails Most Complete Performance Despite Stalemate
  4. Luton Town 1-1 West Brom, Championship: Morris Confident Of Returning To 'Ruthless Form' After Draw
  5. Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Hosts’ Missed Chances Hurt Title Hopes
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024: Bopanna-Ebden Pair Bows Out In Quarter-Finals
  2. WTA Finals 2024 Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming, Format, Groups - All You Need To Know
  3. Alexander Zverev Vs Holger Rune Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
  4. Paris Masters 2024: Alexander Zverev Reaches 20th ATP Semi-Final After Victory Over Stefanos Tsitsipas
  5. Paris Masters 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Stage On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: Two Militants Killed In Anantnag; Gunfight Erupts In Srinagar's Khanyar; Search Op Underway In Bandipora
  2. PM Modi Vs Congress Chief Kharge Erupts | All About The Political Controversy
  3. Delhi's Post-Diwali Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ But Still Cleaner; Here’s Why
  4. Designer Rohit Bal Passes Away At 63
  5. Militants Shoot At 2 Non-locals In Jammu Kashmir's Budgam
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Harris And Trump Rally Hold Rally In Milwaukee; Walz Attends Diwali Celebrations | Latest
  2. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  3. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
  4. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  5. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
World News
  1. Iran's Supreme Leader Threatens Israel, US With 'A Crushing Response' Over Israeli Attack
  2. Deluge Wrecks Havoc Across Eastern Spain
  3. Japan Plans Automated Cargo Transport System To Solve The '2024 Problem'
  4. US Elections 2024: Harris And Trump Rally Hold Rally In Milwaukee; Walz Attends Diwali Celebrations | Latest
  5. Fresh Israeli Airstrikes Kill 45 In Lebanon; US Prepares To Strengthen Military Presence In Middle East | Top Points
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Sagittarius November 2024 Horoscope: Find Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  3. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 3rd To November 9th: Check Out Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  6. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival