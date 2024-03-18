National

Day In Pics: March 18, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for March 18, 2024

March 18, 2024
March 18, 2024
       
Kolkata building collapse Photo: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visits people who were injured after an under-construction building collapsed on Sunday night, at a hospital in Kolkata.

Preparations for Holi in Jaipur Photo: PTI
Family members of artist Avaz Mohammad prepare 'Gulal Gota', balls made with lac and dry eco-friendly coloured powder, ahead of the Holi festival, in Jaipur.

PM Modi in Telangana Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister and BJP Telangana President G. Kishan Reddy and BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jagtial, Telangana.

PM Modi in Telangana Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jagtial, Telangana. Union Minister and BJP Telangana President G. Kishan Reddy and BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar are also seen.

PM Modi''s public meeting in Telangana Photo: PTI
BJP supporters attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jagtial, Telangana.

PM Modi in Telangana Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jagtial, Telangana.

Media outside Supreme Court of India Photo: PTI
Cameras installed by media personnel outside the Supreme Court of India during a hearing on electoral bonds case, in New Delhi.

Kolkata building collapse Photo: PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visits the Garden Reach area where an under-construction building collapsed on Sunday night, in Kolkata.

Coaches of Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derail Photo: PTI
Restoration work underway after four coaches of the Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derailed, in Ajmer district.

PM Modi''s public meeting in Telangana Photo: PTI
BJP supporters listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jagtial, Telangana.

Under-construction building collapses in Kolkata Photo: PTI
Rescue operation underway after a five-storey under-construction building collapsed, at Garden Reach area in Kolkata.

Telangana SSC Class 10th exams begin Photo: PTI
Students wait in a queue as they arrive to appear for the Telangana SSC Class 10th examinations, at an exam centre in Saidabad.

Sabyasachi Chatterjee in Howrah Photo: PTI
CPI(M) candidate Sabyasachi Chatterjee during a door-to-door campaign ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Howrah.

Training programme for polling officials Photo: PTI
An electoral officer demonstrates the functioning of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) during a training programme for polling officials, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Dehradun.

APSC Combined Competitive Examination Photo: PTI
Candidates arrive to appear for the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), at an examination centre, in Guwahati.

Delhi BJP press conference Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva with party candidates from Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections; Yogender Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Harsh Malhotra, Praveen Khandelwal and Bansuri Swaraj, during a press conference, in New Delhi.

Karnataka water crisis Photo: PTI
People collect drinking water from a water tanker amid the ongoing water crisis in Karnataka, in Bengaluru.

IPL 2024: RCB training session Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Royal Challengers Bangalore player Virat Kohli during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket tournament, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

IPL 2024: RCB training session Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket tournament, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

IPL 2024: RCB training session Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Royal Challengers Bangalore players Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket tournament, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Mumbai Indians'' press conference Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher and team captain Hardik Pandya during a press conference in Mumbai.

