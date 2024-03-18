Day In Pics: March 18, 2024

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visits people who were injured after an under-construction building collapsed on Sunday night, at a hospital in Kolkata.
Family members of artist Avaz Mohammad prepare 'Gulal Gota', balls made with lac and dry eco-friendly coloured powder, ahead of the Holi festival, in Jaipur.
Advertisement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister and BJP Telangana President G. Kishan Reddy and BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jagtial, Telangana.
Advertisement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jagtial, Telangana. Union Minister and BJP Telangana President G. Kishan Reddy and BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar are also seen.
BJP supporters attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jagtial, Telangana.
Advertisement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jagtial, Telangana.
Advertisement
Cameras installed by media personnel outside the Supreme Court of India during a hearing on electoral bonds case, in New Delhi.
Advertisement
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visits the Garden Reach area where an under-construction building collapsed on Sunday night, in Kolkata.
Restoration work underway after four coaches of the Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derailed, in Ajmer district.
BJP supporters listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jagtial, Telangana.
Rescue operation underway after a five-storey under-construction building collapsed, at Garden Reach area in Kolkata.
Students wait in a queue as they arrive to appear for the Telangana SSC Class 10th examinations, at an exam centre in Saidabad.
CPI(M) candidate Sabyasachi Chatterjee during a door-to-door campaign ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Howrah.
An electoral officer demonstrates the functioning of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) during a training programme for polling officials, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Dehradun.
Candidates arrive to appear for the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), at an examination centre, in Guwahati.
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva with party candidates from Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections; Yogender Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Harsh Malhotra, Praveen Khandelwal and Bansuri Swaraj, during a press conference, in New Delhi.
People collect drinking water from a water tanker amid the ongoing water crisis in Karnataka, in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bangalore player Virat Kohli during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket tournament, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket tournament, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bangalore players Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket tournament, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher and team captain Hardik Pandya during a press conference in Mumbai.