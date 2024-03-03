Day In Pics: March 03, 2024

Nadia: BJP candidate from Ranaghat Jagannath Sarkar paints the party's logo on a wall as part of the party's campaign ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Nadia.
A man dressed as Mahatma Gandhi takes part in the Sikh community's 'Dharna Mancha' outside the BJP office, in Kolkata.
Nita Ambani with Sachin Tendulkar during Anant Ambani and Radhika Marchant's pre-wedding bash, in Jamnagar.
Advertisement
Family members and relatives of Indian Navy sailor Sahil Verma, who has been reported missing from a naval ship whilst on deployment since Feb. 27, 2024, at his home, in Jammu.
Children being administered polio drops during Pulse Polio eradication program at Government Hospital, in Jammu.
Advertisement
A man walks past snow-covered hand-carts after a fresh spell of snowfall, in Srinagar.
Advertisement
A man walks through a snow-covered park after a fresh spell of snowfall, in Srinagar.
Advertisement
A child being administered polio drops during Pulse Polio eradication program at Nagercoil in Kanyakumari.
Bollywood actors Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Ram Charan attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash, in Jamnagar.
Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakashi Lekhi speaks during the inauguration of Shakti Marathon, in New Delhi.
Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakashi Lekhi and Sri Lankan minister Jeevan Thondaman on the opening day of a special exhibition themed on Ramayana, at the National Gallery of Modern Art, in New Delhi.
Contestants walk the ramp while competing in the 'Best Designer Award and Multimedia Challenge' final for the 71st Miss World Festival, in Mumbai.
Contestants walk the ramp while competing in the 'Best Designer Award and Multimedia Challenge' final for the 71st Miss World Festival, in Mumbai.
Contestants walk the ramp while competing in the 'Best Designer Award and Multimedia Challenge' final for the 71st Miss World Festival, in Mumbai.
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar with Navy vice admirals, wearing naval ethnic attire, attends celebration of the arrival of spring season, in the Naval Officers' Mess. Indian Navy has adopted kurta-pyjama for its messes, emphasizing the attire's recognition as a ‘national civil dress'.
A woman writes well messages on the message board during the tenth annual remembrance event at a shopping mall, in Subang Jaya, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Ten years ago, a Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, had disappeared March 8, 2014 while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with over 200 people on board.
A family member of passengers on board of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 cries during the tenth annual remembrance event at a shopping mall, in Subang Jaya, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Ten years ago, a Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, had disappeared March 8, 2014 while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with over 200 people on board.
People salute BSF personnel during their route march to maintain law and order ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Kolkata.
Vehicles stranded on Jammu-Srinagar national highway after it was closed for traffic early Saturday following landslides, mudslides and shooting stones, triggered by heavy rainfall, in Srinagar.
People during the 'Yadav Mahakumbh' rally, in Lucknow. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathakalso attended the event.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah being welcomed by Congress workers during a programme, in Chikkamagaluru.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav with Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak being garlanded during the 'Yadav Mahakumbh' rally, in Lucknow.
BJP leader Malavika Avinash at the launch of the party's`Viksit Bharat Sankalp Patra' campaign, in Bengaluru.