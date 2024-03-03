National

Day In Pics: March 03, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for March 03, 2024

P
Photo Webdesk
March 3, 2024
March 3, 2024
       
BJP campaign in Nadia Photo: PTI

Nadia: BJP candidate from Ranaghat Jagannath Sarkar paints the party's logo on a wall as part of the party's campaign ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Nadia.

1/22
Sikh community protest in Kolkata
Sikh community protest in Kolkata Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A man dressed as Mahatma Gandhi takes part in the Sikh community's 'Dharna Mancha' outside the BJP office, in Kolkata.

2/22
Anant Ambani''s pre-wedding bash
Anant Ambani''s pre-wedding bash Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Nita Ambani with Sachin Tendulkar during Anant Ambani and Radhika Marchant's pre-wedding bash, in Jamnagar.

Advertisement
3/22
Indian Navy''s sailor reported missing
Indian Navy''s sailor reported missing Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Family members and relatives of Indian Navy sailor Sahil Verma, who has been reported missing from a naval ship whilst on deployment since Feb. 27, 2024, at his home, in Jammu.

4/22
Pulse Polio eradication program in Jammu
Pulse Polio eradication program in Jammu Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Children being administered polio drops during Pulse Polio eradication program at Government Hospital, in Jammu.

Advertisement
5/22
Snowfall in Srinagar
Snowfall in Srinagar Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A man walks past snow-covered hand-carts after a fresh spell of snowfall, in Srinagar.

Advertisement
6/22
Snowfall in Srinagar
Snowfall in Srinagar Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A man walks through a snow-covered park after a fresh spell of snowfall, in Srinagar.

Advertisement
7/22
Pulse Polio eradication program in Kanyakumari
Pulse Polio eradication program in Kanyakumari Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A child being administered polio drops during Pulse Polio eradication program at Nagercoil in Kanyakumari.

8/22
Anant Ambani''s pre-wedding bash
Anant Ambani''s pre-wedding bash Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Bollywood actors Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Ram Charan attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash, in Jamnagar.

9/22
Shakti Marathon in New Delhi
Shakti Marathon in New Delhi Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakashi Lekhi speaks during the inauguration of Shakti Marathon, in New Delhi.

10/22
Ramayana themed exhibition
Ramayana themed exhibition Photo: PTI/Kunal Dutt
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakashi Lekhi and Sri Lankan minister Jeevan Thondaman on the opening day of a special exhibition themed on Ramayana, at the National Gallery of Modern Art, in New Delhi.

11/22
71st Miss World Festival
71st Miss World Festival Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Contestants walk the ramp while competing in the 'Best Designer Award and Multimedia Challenge' final for the 71st Miss World Festival, in Mumbai.

12/22
71st Miss World Festival
71st Miss World Festival Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Contestants walk the ramp while competing in the 'Best Designer Award and Multimedia Challenge' final for the 71st Miss World Festival, in Mumbai.

13/22
71st Miss World Festival
71st Miss World Festival Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Contestants walk the ramp while competing in the 'Best Designer Award and Multimedia Challenge' final for the 71st Miss World Festival, in Mumbai.

14/22
Navy chief in Kurta Pyjama
Navy chief in Kurta Pyjama Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar with Navy vice admirals, wearing naval ethnic attire, attends celebration of the arrival of spring season, in the Naval Officers' Mess. Indian Navy has adopted kurta-pyjama for its messes, emphasizing the attire's recognition as a ‘national civil dress'.

15/22
A woman writes well messages on the message board
A woman writes well messages on the message board Photo: AP/PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A woman writes well messages on the message board during the tenth annual remembrance event at a shopping mall, in Subang Jaya, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Ten years ago, a Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, had disappeared March 8, 2014 while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with over 200 people on board.

16/22
A family member of passengers cries
A family member of passengers cries Photo: AP/PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A family member of passengers on board of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 cries during the tenth annual remembrance event at a shopping mall, in Subang Jaya, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Ten years ago, a Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, had disappeared March 8, 2014 while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with over 200 people on board.

17/22
BSF route march in Kolkata
BSF route march in Kolkata Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

People salute BSF personnel during their route march to maintain law and order ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Kolkata.

18/22
J&K highway closed for traffic
J&K highway closed for traffic Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Vehicles stranded on Jammu-Srinagar national highway after it was closed for traffic early Saturday following landslides, mudslides and shooting stones, triggered by heavy rainfall, in Srinagar.

19/22
Yadav Mahakumbh rally in Lucknow
Yadav Mahakumbh rally in Lucknow Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

People during the 'Yadav Mahakumbh' rally, in Lucknow. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathakalso attended the event.

20/22
Congress programme in Chikkamagaluru
Congress programme in Chikkamagaluru Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah being welcomed by Congress workers during a programme, in Chikkamagaluru.

21/22
Yadav Mahakumbh rally in Lucknow
Yadav Mahakumbh rally in Lucknow Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav with Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak being garlanded during the 'Yadav Mahakumbh' rally, in Lucknow.

22/22
Viksit Bharat Sankalp Patra campaign launch in Bengaluru
Viksit Bharat Sankalp Patra campaign launch in Bengaluru Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

BJP leader Malavika Avinash at the launch of the party's`Viksit Bharat Sankalp Patra' campaign, in Bengaluru.

Tags

News In Pics

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement