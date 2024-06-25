National

Day In Pics: June 25, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 25, 2024

Anti-drug abuse rally in Hyderabad Photo: PTI

An activist holds a poster during a rally organised by Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau, against drug abuse on the eve of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, in Hyderabad.

1/9
Atishi admitted to LNJP
Atishi admitted to LNJP Photo: PTI

Water Minister Atishi being shifted to LNJP hospital after her health deteriorated during her indefinite hunger strike demanding Haryana government to release Delhi's share of water, in New Delhi.

2/9
Funeral of CRPF constable killed in Naxal attack
Funeral of CRPF constable killed in Naxal attack Photo: PTI

Mortal remains of CRPF constable Vishnu R. being taken to a school for people to pay their last respects, in Thiruvananthapuram. Vishnu R was one of the two CRPF jawans killed in an IED attack by Naxals at Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

3/9
50 years of Emergency
50 years of 'Emergency' Photo: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina during an event on the 50th anniversary of 'Emergency' imposed by former prime minister Indira Gandhi, in Jammu.

4/9
WB launches Ladies Special Buses
WB launches Ladies Special Buses Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

A woman passes by the 'Ladies Special bus' before its first journey from Howrah to Ballygunge, covering different parts of central and south Kolkata, in Kolkata. This service has been launched to ensure the safety, security and comfort of women during office hours.

5/9
First Session of 18th Lok Sabha
First Session of 18th Lok Sabha Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at the Parliament House complex during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.

6/9
Mayawati addressing media
Mayawati addressing media Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

BSP chief Mayawati addresses a press conference at her residence, in Lucknow.

7/9
TN Assembly session
TN Assembly session Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar

AIADMK MLAs stage a walkout from the Tamil Nadu Assembly over Kallakurichi hooch tragedy during the ongoing Assembly session, at Fort St. George, in Chennai.

8/9
First Session of 18th Lok Sabha
First Session of 18th Lok Sabha Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks with the media as he arrives at the Parliament House complex during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.

9/9
Tribute to V.P. Singh
Tribute to V.P. Singh Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin pays floral tribute to former prime minister late Vishwanath Pratap Singh on his birth anniversary at Presidency College premises, in Chennai.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Hit New All-Time High In Afternoon Trade
  2. APTET 2024 Results Today: Here Is How To Check Your Score
  3. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Sensex, Nifty Hit New High; London-Bound Air India Flight Gets Bomb Threat
  4. NDA's Om Birla VS Oppn's K Suresh: Lok Sabha Speaker Post Uncontested Since Independence, Until Now | Decoded
  5. ICAI CA June 2024: Results Expected By July First Week; How To Check And Other Details Inside
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Reveals Why He Agreed To Participate In This Anil Kapoor-Hosted Reality Show
  2. Vashu Bhagnani Finally Reacts To Reports Of Mass Layoffs And Selling Off Office Space To Clear Debts
  3. Stree 2 Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  4. Luv Sinha Reacts To Not Attending Sister Sonakshi Sinha’s Wedding To Zaheer Iqbal: Give Me A Day Or Two
  5. Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Reveals She Almost Had Miscarriage During Her First Pregnancy
Sports News
  1. France Vs Poland, UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Match Facts, Stats, Team News - All You Need To Know
  2. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Final Points Table: Updated Standings After Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Clash
  4. Super 8s: Afghanistan Edge Bangladesh, Storm Into First-Ever T20 World Cup Semis - In Pics
  5. AFG Vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan's Take On Gulbadin Naib's 'Injury' Post Historic Win
World News
  1. Korean Air Flight Witnesses Chaos Midair As Passengers Suffer Nose Bleeds, Ear Pain
  2. A Chinese Lunar Probe Returns To Earth With The World's First Samples From The Far Side Of The Moon
  3. South Korea Slams North Korea's Fresh Trash Balloon Launches And Threatens Loudspeaker Broadcasts
  4. Julian Assange Freed In WikiLeaks Espionage Case | Who Is He?
  5. South Korean Rescuers Search Burned Factory After A Blaze Killed 22, Mostly Chinese Migrants
Latest Stories
  1. Stree 2 Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  2. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  5. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  6. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  7. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  8. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Sensex, Nifty Hit New High; London-Bound Air India Flight Gets Bomb Threat