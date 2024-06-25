Day In Pics: June 25, 2024

An activist holds a poster during a rally organised by Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau, against drug abuse on the eve of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, in Hyderabad.
Water Minister Atishi being shifted to LNJP hospital after her health deteriorated during her indefinite hunger strike demanding Haryana government to release Delhi's share of water, in New Delhi.
Mortal remains of CRPF constable Vishnu R. being taken to a school for people to pay their last respects, in Thiruvananthapuram. Vishnu R was one of the two CRPF jawans killed in an IED attack by Naxals at Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.
Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina during an event on the 50th anniversary of 'Emergency' imposed by former prime minister Indira Gandhi, in Jammu.
A woman passes by the 'Ladies Special bus' before its first journey from Howrah to Ballygunge, covering different parts of central and south Kolkata, in Kolkata. This service has been launched to ensure the safety, security and comfort of women during office hours.
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at the Parliament House complex during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.
BSP chief Mayawati addresses a press conference at her residence, in Lucknow.
AIADMK MLAs stage a walkout from the Tamil Nadu Assembly over Kallakurichi hooch tragedy during the ongoing Assembly session, at Fort St. George, in Chennai.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks with the media as he arrives at the Parliament House complex during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin pays floral tribute to former prime minister late Vishwanath Pratap Singh on his birth anniversary at Presidency College premises, in Chennai.