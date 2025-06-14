Day In Pics: June 14, 2025

Parents stage a protest over arbitrary fee hike by private schools, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.
NDRF and security personnel at the site of the Air India plane crash, in Ahmedabad. A London-bound Air India plane crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, killing 241 people on board, and several others on the ground.
In this image via Indian Navy, the Indian Navy carries out operation to contain a fire aboard the ship MV Wan Hai 503, off the Kerala coast.
People form a human chain to protest against the Assam government over cutting of tress for construction of a flyover, in Guwahati.
In this image released by @adgpi via X, Lt General Lasantha Rodrigo, Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, reviews the Passing Out Parade of Spring Term 2025 at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), in Dehradun. A total of 451 officer cadets including 32 officer cadets from friendly foreign countries passed out from IMA.