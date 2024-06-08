National

Day In Pics: June 08, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 08, 2024

52-day trawling ban in Kochi | Photo: PTI

Fishermen unload fishing nets from fishing boats at Vypin Harbor ahead of the 52-day trawling ban,in Kochi.

Weather: Hot Day in Agra
Weather: Hot Day in Agra | Photo: PTI

A tourist quenches his thirst on a hot summer day at the Taj Mahal in Agra.

Protests against NEET-UG 2024 results
Protests against NEET-UG 2024 results | Photo: PTI

Students stage a protest demanding re-examination of NEET-UG 2024 results outside the Kashi Hindu University, in Varanasi.

Sheikh Hasina in Delhi
Sheikh Hasina in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina upon her arrival in New Delhi. Hasina is scheduled to attend the swearing-in ceremony of India's Prime Minister and Council of Ministers on Sunday.

World Oceans Day: Beach cleanliness drive in Kochi
World Oceans Day: Beach cleanliness drive in Kochi | Photo: PTI

Students of School of Marine Sciences (Cochin University of Science and Technology), in collaboration with Ocean Society of India, take part in a beach cleanliness drive on 'World Oceans Day' at Puthuvype Beach, in Kochi.

Pappu Yadav being felicitated
Pappu Yadav being felicitated | Photo: PTI

Newly elected independent MP Pappu Yadav being felicitated by supporters, in Patna.

Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Swati Maliwal
Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Swati Maliwal | Photo: PTI

Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, in New Delhi.

A Revanth Reddy meets Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
A Revanth Reddy meets Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | Photo: PTI

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in New Delhi.

Sudha Murty met VP Dhankhar
Sudha Murty met VP Dhankhar | Photo: PTI

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar with MP Sudha Murty during a meeting at Vice President's Enclave, in New Delhi.

Congress Working Committee meeting
Congress Working Committee meeting | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others during the extended Congress Working Committee meeting, in New Delhi.

Congress Working Committee meeting
Congress Working Committee meeting | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the extended Congress Working Committee meeting, in New Delhi.

Ramoji Rao passes away
Ramoji Rao passes away | Photo: PTI

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya pays his last respects to mortal remains of entrepreneur Ramoji Rao, in Hyderabad.

Akhilesh Yadav addressing media
Akhilesh Yadav addressing media | Photo: PTI/Nand kumar

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with newly elected party MPs and other leaders addresses a press conference, in Lucknow.

Nitish Kumar met Ram Nath Kovind
Nitish Kumar met Ram Nath Kovind | Photo: PTI

Former president Ram Nath Kovind with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his residence, in New Delhi..

