Day In Pics: June 08, 2024

Fishermen unload fishing nets from fishing boats at Vypin Harbor ahead of the 52-day trawling ban,in Kochi.
A tourist quenches his thirst on a hot summer day at the Taj Mahal in Agra.
Students stage a protest demanding re-examination of NEET-UG 2024 results outside the Kashi Hindu University, in Varanasi.
Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina upon her arrival in New Delhi. Hasina is scheduled to attend the swearing-in ceremony of India's Prime Minister and Council of Ministers on Sunday.
Students of School of Marine Sciences (Cochin University of Science and Technology), in collaboration with Ocean Society of India, take part in a beach cleanliness drive on 'World Oceans Day' at Puthuvype Beach, in Kochi.
Newly elected independent MP Pappu Yadav being felicitated by supporters, in Patna.
Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, in New Delhi.
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar with MP Sudha Murty during a meeting at Vice President's Enclave, in New Delhi.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others during the extended Congress Working Committee meeting, in New Delhi.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the extended Congress Working Committee meeting, in New Delhi.
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya pays his last respects to mortal remains of entrepreneur Ramoji Rao, in Hyderabad.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with newly elected party MPs and other leaders addresses a press conference, in Lucknow.
Former president Ram Nath Kovind with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his residence, in New Delhi..