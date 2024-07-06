Day In Pics: July 06, 2024

An 'ashram' of preacher Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba, at Bidhnu in Kanpur.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supporters gather outside the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in protest after Tamil Nadu BSP President K. Armstrong was hacked to death by a six-member gang, in Chennai.
AAP leader Manish Sisodia being produced before the Rouse Avenue Court in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy, in New Delhi.
Members of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) stage a protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent speech in the Lok Sabha, in Ahmedabad.
Locals cross a flooded area on a boat, in Balimuk village of Morigaon district.
Vishwa Hindu Parisad and Bajrang Dal supporters during a protest rally against the film 'Maharaj', in Surat.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi along with Dy CMs Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida wields broom to sweep the Bada Danda (Grand Road) during a cleanness drive ahead of Rath Yatra festival of Lord Jagannath, in Puri.
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol. Thirumavalavan pays his last respects to the mortal remains of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader K. Armstrong, who was hacked to death by a six-member gang, in Chennai.
Water diverted from Hathnikund barrage towards Delhi.
Buddhist monks during celebrations of the 89th birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, at Mahabodhi temple, in Bodh Gaya.
Rashtriya Lok Morcha President Upendra Kushwaha addresses during a meeting with party leaders and workers as part of preparation of Bihar Vidhan Sabha polls, in Patna.
Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, delivers a video message regarding her husband's arrest by CBI in a money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor policy.
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva pays tribute to Bharatiya Jansangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his birth anniversary, in New Delhi.
A damaged balcony of a house, in Faridabad. At least three children were killed after a portion of the balcony collapsed, according to officials.