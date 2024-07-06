National

Day In Pics: July 06, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for July 06, 2024

Ashram of Bhole Baba in Kanpur | Photo: PTI

An 'ashram' of preacher Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba, at Bidhnu in Kanpur.

BSP leader killed in TN
BSP leader killed in TN | Photo: PTI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supporters gather outside the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in protest after Tamil Nadu BSP President K. Armstrong was hacked to death by a six-member gang, in Chennai.

Manish Sisodia
Manish Sisodia | Photo: PTI

AAP leader Manish Sisodia being produced before the Rouse Avenue Court in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy, in New Delhi.

VHP protest against Rahul Gandhi
VHP protest against Rahul Gandhi | Photo: PTI

Members of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) stage a protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent speech in the Lok Sabha, in Ahmedabad.

Weather: Flooding after rainfall
Weather: Flooding after rainfall | Photo: PTI

Locals cross a flooded area on a boat, in Balimuk village of Morigaon district.

Protest against film Maharaj
Protest against film Maharaj | Photo: PTI

Vishwa Hindu Parisad and Bajrang Dal supporters during a protest rally against the film 'Maharaj', in Surat.

Cleanness drive before Rath Yatra festival
Cleanness drive before Rath Yatra festival | Photo: PTI

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi along with Dy CMs Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida wields broom to sweep the Bada Danda (Grand Road) during a cleanness drive ahead of Rath Yatra festival of Lord Jagannath, in Puri.

Protest against film Maharaj in Surat
Protest against film Maharaj in Surat | Photo: PTI

Vishwa Hindu Parisad and Bajrang Dal supporters during a protest rally against the film 'Maharaj', in Surat.

BSP leader K. Armstrong killed in TN
BSP leader K. Armstrong killed in TN | Photo: PTI

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol. Thirumavalavan pays his last respects to the mortal remains of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader K. Armstrong, who was hacked to death by a six-member gang, in Chennai.

Water diverted from Hathnikund barrage
Water diverted from Hathnikund barrage | Photo: PTI

Water diverted from Hathnikund barrage towards Delhi.

Dalai Lamas 89th birthday
Dalai Lama's 89th birthday | Photo: PTI

Buddhist monks during celebrations of the 89th birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, at Mahabodhi temple, in Bodh Gaya.

Upendra Kushwaha at party meeting
Upendra Kushwaha at party meeting | Photo: PTI

Rashtriya Lok Morcha President Upendra Kushwaha addresses during a meeting with party leaders and workers as part of preparation of Bihar Vidhan Sabha polls, in Patna.

Sunita Kejriwals video message
Sunita Kejriwal's video message | Photo: PTI

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, delivers a video message regarding her husband's arrest by CBI in a money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor policy.

Shyama Prasad Mukherjees birth anniversary
Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's birth anniversary | Photo: PTI

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva pays tribute to Bharatiya Jansangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his birth anniversary, in New Delhi.

3 children killed after balcony collapsed
3 children killed after balcony collapsed | Photo: PTI

A damaged balcony of a house, in Faridabad. At least three children were killed after a portion of the balcony collapsed, according to officials.

