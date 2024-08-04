National

Day In Pics: August 4, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 4, 2024

Landslides in Wayanad Photo: PTI

Kalpetta Range forest officers rescue children from a landslide-affected area of Wayanad district. At least 219 people were killed and several other suffered injuries in the tragedy, according to officials.

1/8
Demolition drive in Delhi
Demolition drive in Delhi Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Houses being bulldozed during a demolition drive at Khyber Pass area, in New Delhi.

2/8
Aadi Amavasai in Kanniyakumari
Aadi Amavasai in Kanniyakumari Photo: PTI

Kanniyakumari: People perform rituals on the occasion of 'Aadi Amavasai', in Kanniyakumari.

3/8
BJP-JD(S) protest march
BJP-JD(S) protest march Photo: PTI

Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra with BJP and JD(S) workers during a week-long protest march from Bengaluru to Mysuru over the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority site allotment scam, at Bidadi in Ramanagara district.

4/8
Paris Olympics: Hockey
Paris Olympics: Hockey Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's captain Harmanpreet Singh (13) celebrates a goal during the Hockey Men’s Quarterfinal match between India and Great Britain at the 2024 Summer Olympics, at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, in Colombes, France.

5/8
Independence Day preparation
Independence Day preparation Photo: PTI

Women prepare the national flags ahead of Independence Day celebrations, on the outskirts of Jammu.

6/8
Uttarakhand landslides
Uttarakhand landslides Photo: PTI

Army personnel reconstruct a bridge that got damaged by a landslide, at Sonprayag in Rudraprayag district.

7/8
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

India's bowler Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's batter Pathum Nissanka during the second ODI cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

8/8
Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Badminton
Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Badminton EPA-EFE/Divyakant Solanki Vai PTI

Carolina Marin of Spain reacts as she is forced to retire with an injury in the Women Singles semifinal against He Bing Jiao of China of the Badminton competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the La Chapelle Arena in Paris, France, 04 August 2024. ()(PTI08_04_2024_000158B)

