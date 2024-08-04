Day In Pics: August 4, 2024

Kalpetta Range forest officers rescue children from a landslide-affected area of Wayanad district. At least 219 people were killed and several other suffered injuries in the tragedy, according to officials.
Houses being bulldozed during a demolition drive at Khyber Pass area, in New Delhi.
Kanniyakumari: People perform rituals on the occasion of 'Aadi Amavasai', in Kanniyakumari.
Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra with BJP and JD(S) workers during a week-long protest march from Bengaluru to Mysuru over the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority site allotment scam, at Bidadi in Ramanagara district.
India's captain Harmanpreet Singh (13) celebrates a goal during the Hockey Men’s Quarterfinal match between India and Great Britain at the 2024 Summer Olympics, at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, in Colombes, France.
Women prepare the national flags ahead of Independence Day celebrations, on the outskirts of Jammu.
Army personnel reconstruct a bridge that got damaged by a landslide, at Sonprayag in Rudraprayag district.
India's bowler Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's batter Pathum Nissanka during the second ODI cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.
Carolina Marin of Spain reacts as she is forced to retire with an injury in the Women Singles semifinal against He Bing Jiao of China of the Badminton competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the La Chapelle Arena in Paris, France, 04 August 2024. ()(PTI08_04_2024_000158B)