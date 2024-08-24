Day In Pics: August 24, 2024

Damage after heavy rains and a cloudburst, at Balganga in Tehri.
A woman helps a child dressed as Lord Krishna for a 'Go Like Gopala' competition organised ahead of the Janmashtami festival, in Nadia.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma and others offer prayers at a temple at Champaran, in Raipur district.
AIADMK leaders during a protest against the closure of Kallar Reclamation schools, in Madurai.
Officials and others during the launch of ‘Mission Rhumi 2024’, in Thiruvidanthai.
People carry their belongings as they arrive by boat from Diara area, in Patna.
Devotees at the Dhakeshwari National Temple at Old Dhaka area, in Dhaka.
Former Prime Minister H D Devegowda with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar during a meeting in New Delhi.
Candidates stand in a queue as they appear for the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam, at an examination center, in Mathura.
Body of prime accused in the alleged rape of a minor girl after being recovered from a pond, at Dhing, in Nagaon district. The accused allegedly escaped from police custody, jumped into a pond and died on Saturday morning at Dhing in Assam's Nagaon district, an official said.
Morning walkers of the Rabindra Sarovar protest against the alleged rape and murder of trainee woman doctor of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.
Animal rights activists during a protest demanding ‘Freedom for all Animals’ by Vegan India Movement, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.
