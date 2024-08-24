National

Day In Pics: August 24, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 24, 2024

Weather: Cloudburst in Tehri | Photo: PTI

Damage after heavy rains and a cloudburst, at Balganga in Tehri.

1/13
Janmashtami celebrations
Janmashtami celebrations | Photo: PTI

A woman helps a child dressed as Lord Krishna for a 'Go Like Gopala' competition organised ahead of the Janmashtami festival, in Nadia.

2/13
Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh
Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh | Photo: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma and others offer prayers at a temple at Champaran, in Raipur district.

3/13
AIADMK protest in Madurai
AIADMK protest in Madurai | Photo: PTI

AIADMK leaders during a protest against the closure of Kallar Reclamation schools, in Madurai.

4/13
Mission Rhumi 2024 launch
Mission Rhumi 2024 launch | Photo: PTI

Officials and others during the launch of ‘Mission Rhumi 2024’, in Thiruvidanthai.

5/13
Flooding in Patna
Flooding in Patna | Photo: PTI

People carry their belongings as they arrive by boat from Diara area, in Patna.

6/13
PM Modi arrives in New Delhi
PM Modi arrives in New Delhi | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets as he arrives in New Delhi after his Poland and Ukraine visit.

7/13
Dhakeshwari National Temple in Dhaka
Dhakeshwari National Temple in Dhaka | Photo: PTI/Kunal Dutt

Devotees at the Dhakeshwari National Temple at Old Dhaka area, in Dhaka.

8/13
HD Devegowda with Jagdeep Dhankhar
HD Devegowda with Jagdeep Dhankhar | Photo: PTI

Former Prime Minister H D Devegowda with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar during a meeting in New Delhi.

9/13
UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam
UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam | Photo: PTI

Candidates stand in a queue as they appear for the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam, at an examination center, in Mathura.

10/13
Prime accused in Dhing rape case dies
Prime accused in Dhing rape case dies | Photo: PTI

Body of prime accused in the alleged rape of a minor girl after being recovered from a pond, at Dhing, in Nagaon district. The accused allegedly escaped from police custody, jumped into a pond and died on Saturday morning at Dhing in Assam's Nagaon district, an official said.

11/13
Protest against Kolkata rape-murder case
Protest against Kolkata rape-murder case | Photo: PTI

Morning walkers of the Rabindra Sarovar protest against the alleged rape and murder of trainee woman doctor of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.

12/13
Freedom for all Animals protest in Delhi
'Freedom for all Animals' protest in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Animal rights activists during a protest demanding ‘Freedom for all Animals’ by Vegan India Movement, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.

13/13
Devotees at Dhakeshwari National Temple in Dhaka
Devotees at Dhakeshwari National Temple in Dhaka | Photo: PTI/Kunal Dutt

Devotees wait to offer prayers at the Dhakeshwari National Temple at Old Dhaka area, in Dhaka.

