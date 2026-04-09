Dance Of Democracy: Streets Abuzz As People Cast Their Votes In Kerala, Assam And Puducherry

As polling for the 2026 Assembly elections in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry is underway, voters across 126 constituencies in Assam, 140 in Kerala, and 30 in Puducherry queue up in front of polling booths to exercise their treasured democratic right. With around 5.3 crore people involved in the exercise, a total of 1,906 candidates across the two states and one UT, contest to make a mark with the trust and confidence of the electorate.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Assembly elections voting-woman shows the indelible ink mark
A woman shows the indelible ink mark on her index finger after casting her vote at a polling center during the state election in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
1/14
Assembly elections voting-Kerala state election
People queue up to vote outside a polling booth during the Kerala state election in Kochi. | Photo: AP/ R S Iyer
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/14
Puducherry polls: CM Rangasamy casts vote
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, in white, leaves after casting vote during the Puducherry Assembly elections, at a polling station in Puducherry. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/14
Voting underway in Puducherry
Nuns pose for photographs with their ink-marked fingers after casting votes during the Puducherry Assembly elections, in Puducherry. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/14
Kerala polls: V Muraleedharan casts vote in Trivandrum
BJP leader and NDA candidate from Kazhakkootam constituency V Muraleedharan and others show their ink-marked fingers after casting votes during the Kerala Assembly elections, in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo: @BJP4Keralam/X via PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/14
Kerala polls: CM Vijayan casts vote
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan casts his vote during the state Assembly elections, at a polling station in Kannur district. | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/14
Assembly elections voting-People stand in queue in guwahati
People stand in queue to cast their votes at a polling center during the state election in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/14
Assembly elections voting-People stand in queue in guwahati
People stand in queue to cast their votes at a polling centre during the Assam state election in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/14
Assembly elections voting in Guwahati
A woman takes photograph of a group with indelible ink mark on their index fingers as people stand in queue to cast their votes at a polling center during the state election in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/14
Assembly elections voting-
A polling official, right, instructs a woman to leave after she cast her vote at a polling center during the Assam state election in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/14
Assembly elections voting A woman casts her vote
A woman casts her vote at a polling center during the state election in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/14
Kerala polls: LoP Satheesan casts vote in Ernakulam
Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan, his wife Lakshmipriya and daughter Unnimaya show their ink-marked fingers after casting votes during the state Assembly elections, in Ernakulam district. | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/14
Assembly elections voting-postal ballot voting
A polling official instructs 96-year-old Jatindra Chandra Nath, left, who prepares to cast his vote ahead of state assembly election using a postal ballot behind a portable screen at his residence in Guwahati, India, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/14
Assembly elections voting-Polling officials
Polling officials travel in a vehicle to help elderly voters cast their votes using postal ballots ahead of the state assembly election in Guwahati, India, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
14/14
Assembly elections voting-Polling officials carry voting machines
Polling officials carry voting machines and other election material to travel to their polling booths, on the eve of the state election in Garoimari village on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. KKR Vs LSG Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 15

  2. IPL One-Run Thrillers: Full List After Gujarat Titans Edge Delhi Capitals In Last-Ball Finish

  3. DC Vs GT: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 14

  4. DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: David Miller’s Last-Over Call Divides Experts As Gujarat Titans Win By One Run

  5. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Serves Up Rain-Free Thriller; Teams Reportedly Notified Of New Benched Player Rule

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racket After Double Bagel Loss To Matteo Berrettini – Watch

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Vishal Uppal Urges ‘More Heart’ After India’s 1-2 Defeat To Thailand

  3. India Vs Thailand, Billie Jean King Cup: Unforced Errors Haunt Vaishnavi; Rain Halts Sahaja's Match

  4. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championship 2026: Watch Indian Players In Action Today

  4. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Advance With Wins; Lakshya Sen Crashes Out In Opening Round

  5. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty Stuns World No. 7 Lin Shi Feng In Opener

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kashmir Celebrates US-Iran Ceasefire

  2. Day In Pics: April 08, 2026

  3. Ahead of Ardh Kumbh, Haridwar Plans to Move Meat Shops Outside City Limits

  4. Assembly Elections 2026: Saffron Push Tests Red Bastions, Turns Thiruvananthapuram Into Battleground of Loyalties

  5. Empty Hands, Rising Costs: Noida’s Workers Caught In A Crisis Loop

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz After Israeli Attacks On Lebanon

  2. Children Among Hundreds Killed As US And Israeli Bombs Rip Apart Iranian Cities

  3. Exclusive Interview: Only 6 Weeks Of Medical Supplies Left, Says Lebanon’s Former Health Minister

  4. US-Israel War On Iran: How We, The Reporters, Watched The War Live

  5. Ceasefire In West Asia: Why Hasn’t The US Witnessed Strong Anti-War Protests? 

Latest Stories

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Voting LIVE Updates: Kerala Voter Turnout At 33.28%, Assam 38.92% And Puducherry 37.06% Turnout

  2. US–Israel–Iran War LIVE Updates: Ceasefire further jeopardised by Suspected Iranian Sea Mines in Hormuz

  3. Slogans for Nishant Kumar in Nitish Kumar’s Presence Trigger Fresh CM Debate in Bihar

  4. IPL One-Run Thrillers: Full List After Gujarat Titans Edge Delhi Capitals In Last-Ball Finish

  5. Dhurandhar 2: Trimurti Films Sues Makers Over Unauthorised Use Of Tridev Song In Ranveer Singh-Starrer

  6. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Serves Up Rain-Free Thriller; Teams Reportedly Notified Of New Benched Player Rule

  7. Assembly Elections 2026: National People’s Party Aims For Maiden Victory In Assam

  8. Assam Campaign’s Final Hours Turn Bitter, Personal With Wives Of Sarma, Gogoi Being Targeted