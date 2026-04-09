Dance Of Democracy: Streets Abuzz As People Cast Their Votes In Kerala, Assam And Puducherry
As polling for the 2026 Assembly elections in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry is underway, voters across 126 constituencies in Assam, 140 in Kerala, and 30 in Puducherry queue up in front of polling booths to exercise their treasured democratic right. With around 5.3 crore people involved in the exercise, a total of 1,906 candidates across the two states and one UT, contest to make a mark with the trust and confidence of the electorate.
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