Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

CUET: NTA Asks Candidates To Go To Centres Mentioned On Admit Cards

A senior NTA official said an automated message was sent to all candidates on Monday asking them to check their admit cards a day before the exam. 

undefined
On the first day, many students missed the exams due to the last-minute change in the exam centre venue which hobbled the smooth conduct of the CUET PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 8:53 am

The National Testign Agency (NTA) on Monday issued an advisory for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) candidates suggesting them to go to the centres mentioned on their admit cards. The advisory is for candidates appearing for the crucial exam on Tuesday.

"Several queries have been received from candidates regarding change of centers for their examination scheduled on 19 July 2022 Candidates are hereby informed that they should go to the center mentioned on their Admit Card downloaded from the website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in,” the notice read.

A senior NTA official said an automated message was sent to all candidates on Monday asking them to check their admit cards a day before the exam. “The candidates are advised to check their admit cards in case a day before the exam to avoid any inconvenience on the exam day,” the official said.

Related stories

CUET Begins Amid Complaints Of Last-Minute Exam Centre Change In Delhi

CUET-UG Inaugural Exams Kick Off Amid Sweat, Anger And Glitches

Over 5,000 Delhi Government School Students Provided Free Preparatory Classes For CUET: Manish Sisodia

The debut edition of the CUET-UG kicked off on Friday. It is being conducted till August 20. On the first day, many students missed the exams due to the last-minute change in the exam centre venue which hobbled the smooth conduct of the CUET for admission to undergraduate courses.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National CUET NTA Candidates Centres Mentioned Admit Cards Automated Message Hobbled The Smooth Conduct Appearing For Crucial Exam
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gulabi Meenakari, Black Pottery, Ittar, Kashmiri Carpet Among PM Modi's Gifts For World Leaders At G7 Meet

Gulabi Meenakari, Black Pottery, Ittar, Kashmiri Carpet Among PM Modi's Gifts For World Leaders At G7 Meet

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: A Transition From Promoting Toxic Masculinity To Becoming A Man With Perceptions

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: A Transition From Promoting Toxic Masculinity To Becoming A Man With Perceptions