'Cry Freedom': Outlook's Next Issue On The Impact Of Donald Trump's Win

The election of Donald Trump brings into sharp focus the many violent things he has said. There are all kinds of threats to all kinds of freedoms, including the freedom of the press. That’s why the next edition of Outlook has Lady Liberty and Lady Justice face each other in solidarity on the cover. Women, immigrants and everyone else must understand that this election was not only about economics and geopolitics but about the rights of people to live with dignity and freedom.
In this issue, Amir Ali writes on how Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election may very well mean an end to democracy in the near future. However, "There is no reason why the pieces of the democratic kaleidoscope, so rudely shaken by the trump victory, cannot fall back in place in a more resplendent pattern in the future. That would require some thinking on the part of American citizens," he adds.
Also in this issue, Seema Guha analyses what to expect from an unpredictable Donald Trump regarding the wars burning across the globe. Will Trump fuel or finish wars?
The issue also goes in depth into the political dynamics in Maharashtra and Jharkhand ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled this month.
In his column MarginSpeak, Anand Teletumbde writes on how the Maharashtra elections will have a deep impact on the secular-nationalist narrative in Indian politics. He writes of how Maharashtra's economy has faced significant challenges due to the BJP’s power games, and how there has been a worrying exodus of major industrial projects from the state.
Shweta Desai, in her article, goes into where Maharashtra’s Dalit politics is headed.
On Jharkhand, Md Asghar Khan writes on how the Bharatiya Janata Party plays the “illegal Bangladeshi” card and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is keeping the Sarna Code issue alive in its election campaign in the poll-bound state.
The issue also pays tribute to designer Rohit Bal and economist Bibek Debroy, who passed away recently.