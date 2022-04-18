Monday, Apr 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Covid-19 Alarm: UP Makes Masks Mandatory In Seven Districts, Should Delhi Do The Same?

Delhi reported over 500 cases on Sunday - compared to around 200 a week ago - and a positivity rate of 5.33 per cent.

Covid-19 Alarm: UP Makes Masks Mandatory In Seven Districts, Should Delhi Do The Same?
People wearing masks Jitendra Gupta/Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Apr 2022 5:03 pm

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday made masks compulsary in public places in the capital Lucknow and six districts of the National Capital Region adjoining Delhi.

Daily coronavirus cases and the positivity rate in Delhi have been on an upward trend lately. The increase in cases in states surrounding UP's National Capital Region has also had an impact in UP's districts, according to an official spokesperson cited by PTI. As a result, the government has issued the mask mandate for the districts of Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, and Baghpat.

The UP government had earlier this month relaxed mask requirements in public places in light of improved COVID-19 situation. Delhi too withdrew the mask mandate in public spaces earlier this month.

Recently, Delhi and India at large have reported a surge in infections. While Delhi reported over 500 cases on Sunday - compared to around 200 a week ago - and a positivity rate of 5.33 per cent, India reported a surge of 90 per cent as it reported 2,183 coronavirus cases on Monday morning. 

Related stories

90% Jump In India's Daily Covid Count With 2,183 Fresh Cases

Uttar Pradesh NCR Districts On Alert As COVID Cases Rise Around Delhi

Delhi COVID Spike: Positivity Rate Climbs To 3.95% As 366 New Cases Reported

Experts have said it is possible that the number of infections may rise in the coming days but the chances of patients needing hospitalisation or becoming very serious are slim. However, people should follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, the official said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while issuing these directives, also asked officials to look for people yet to be fully vaccinated in these districts and prioritise their vaccination. 

The UP official pointed out that the progress of the COVID-19 vaccination in the state is “satisfactory” but there is a need to accelerate the vaccination of children.

More than 86.34 per cent of the state’s adult population has received both doses while over 94 per cent of adolescents in the 15-17 age group have received their first dose, according to the official.

With PTI inputs

Tags

National Covid Surge Coronavirus COVID Wave Mask Mandate Masks Uttar Pradesh National Capital Region (NCR) Delhi Yogi Adityanath
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Vishwa Deenadayalan, Promising Table Tennis Player, Dies In Road Accident

Vishwa Deenadayalan, Promising Table Tennis Player, Dies In Road Accident

Enforcement Directorate Attaches Rs 757 Crore Worth Assets Of Amway India

Enforcement Directorate Attaches Rs 757 Crore Worth Assets Of Amway India