Covid: Delhi Records 45 Deaths, Highest Since June 5; 11,486 Cases

Delhi on Saturday recorded 45 deaths due to COVID-19, the highest since June 5, and 11,486 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 16.36 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. The number of tests conducted a day ago stood at 70,226, according to the latest health bulletin.

On Saturday, the number of cases reported stood at 11,486, nearly seven per cent more than the tally a day before. However, a lower positivity rate of 16.36 per cent was recorded on Saturday, the bulletin said. With the fresh coronavirus cases, the total infection tally in the national capital has risen to 17,82,514. The death toll mounted to 25,586 on Saturday.

On June 5 last year, the city had registered 60 deaths and 414 coronavirus cases, according to official data. Delhi had logged 10,756 fresh Covid cases and 38 fatalities due to the infection on Friday.

On Thursday, the infection tally was 12,306 while 43 fatalities were also reported. On January 13, the national capital had reported 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike here since the beginning of the pandemic.

Delhi's previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 cases was recorded on April 20 last year. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday had asserted that the danger of COVID-19 has subsided in the national capital and the situation is "quite under control".

The number of cases of COVID-19 in Delhi has come down after registering a record surge a week ago, but the daily fatalities trend in the city needs to be watched for the next few days to ascertain if the death count has reached its peak, medical experts had cautioned on Friday. There are 15,409 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 2,504 (16.25 per cent) of them are currently occupied. A total of 2,504 Covid patients are in hospitals, the health department bulletin stated.

Active cases in Delhi on Saturday reduced to 58,593 from 61,954 on Friday. Also, in total 876 coronavirus patients were on oxygen support, out of whom 160 severe Covid patient were on ventilator, as on Saturday. The number of people under home isolation stood at 44,415 on Saturday while it was 48,356 a day before, and the number of containment zones in the city stood at 43,457, a significant jump from 42,239 on Friday, the bulletin said.

