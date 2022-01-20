Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

COVID-19: Maha Govt Allows Reopening Of Schools From Jan 24

In Mumbai, the local civic body had announced the closure of schools for Classes 1 to 9 till January 31.

COVID-19: Maha Govt Allows Reopening Of Schools From Jan 24
State government allows schools to be reopened for Classes 1 to 9. - PTI Photo

Trending

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 2:50 pm

Maharashtra minister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday said that schools for Classes 1 to 9 in the state can be reopened for offline classroom sessions from January 24.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has approved a proposal to this effect sent to him by the school education department, she told reporters. "Written instructions on this will be issued either today or tomorrow," the school education minister added.

Related stories

Proposal To Reopen Maha Schools From Next Week Sent To CM, Decision Expected Soon: Minister

Closure Of Schools Forcing Boys To Work In Fields, Underage Girls Being Married Off: NCP MLC To Maha CM

Vaccination Centres For 15-18 Age Group To Be Opened In Schools With Operational Health Clinics

Schools in Maharashtra were closed in the first week of January due to a spike in the coronavirus cases and in the wake of the emergence of the highly infectious Omicron variant. However, a number of parents, activists in the field as well as teachers had strongly opposed the move to shut the schools, saying it would adversely affect the students.

However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) assessment had indicated that the cases of Omicron infection are not on the rise, and it had said that the curve was flattening. It prompted the officials to propose the reopening of schools for physical attendance.

"Our SOPs are very strict and clear. We have given four days advance notice to the management of schools to undertake vaccination and sanitisation and for preparation of time-table. The timing and other necessary decisions will be taken by the local authorities, such as district collector or municipal commissioner based on the local situations," Gaikwad said.

On Wednesday, she had said that a proposal to reopen the schools in the state had been sent to the chief minister for his approval.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

National Schools Reopening COVID-19 Maharashtra Government Omicron Variant Covid 19 Vaccination
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Targeted Cyber-Attack On Bangladeshi Atheists Shows Them ‘Dead’ On Facebook

Targeted Cyber-Attack On Bangladeshi Atheists Shows Them ‘Dead’ On Facebook

Suspecting Fidelity, Man Murders Wife

'Bulli Bai' App Case: Mumbai Court Denies Bail To 3 Accused

Ex-MLA Kartar Singh Bhadana Filed Nomination From Khatoli

Ban On Local Train Travel For Unvaccinated Is In Public Interest, Maha Govt Tells HC

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Displaced Syrian boys look through their tent window as they try to stay warm at a refugee camp near the southern port city of Zahrani, Lebanon.

Snowstorm Leaves Several People Stranded In Middle East

An Army watch snow-covered area near a fence in Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Jammu.

Indian Army Patrols In Line Of Control In Heavy Snowfall

Actress Deepika Padukone in a still from the trailer of 'Gehraiyaan'. She plays the role of Alisha, one of the two sisters around whose turbulent life the story revolves.

In Pics: 5 Glimpses From The Deepika Padukone-Siddhanth Chaturvedi Starrer 'Gehraiyaan' Trailer

A healthcare worker collects swab sample of passengers for Covid-19 test, at Bandra Terminus, in Mumbai.

Covid-19 Tests Conducted Across India As Cases See A Dip

Camel mounted soldiers stand in formation during rehearsals for the upcoming Beating Retreat ceremony at Raisina hill which houses India's most important ministries and the presidential palace in New Delhi. The ceremony held annually on Jan. 29 marks the end of Republic Day festivities.

Rehearsals For The Upcoming Beating Retreat Ceremony