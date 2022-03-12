Saturday, Mar 12, 2022
COVID-19 Cases On The Decline In Mizoram: Health Minister

The state on Friday reported 396 fresh COVID-19 cases - 78 less than the previous day taking the state's tally to 2,20,026.

COVID-19 Cases On The Decline In Mizoram: Health Minister
COVID vaccination (photo for representational purposes only) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Mar 2022 2:47 pm

Mizoram health minister  R. Lalthangliana Friday said though the state reports more cases of COVID-19 daily than other states, the number of patients affected by the disease and needing hospitalisation has significantly declined. During a meeting with health officials, doctors, NGOs and churches, Lalthangliana said that the crunch in facilities and other COVID-19 related crises in the state have significantly reduced owing to the decline in the number of patients needing treatment at the Zoram Medical College (ZMC), dedicated COVID-19 health centres, COVID-19 care and community care centres in the state.

He said the higher number of corona patients in the state is due to aggressive testing, which is  now not done in other states. However, deaths due to the disease is significantly low in Mizoram compared to the other states. Mass testing is still on in some parts of Mizoram, he said.

The state on Friday reported 396 fresh COVID-19 cases - 78 less than the previous day taking the state's tally to 2,20,026, a health department official said. The toll in the disease rose to 667 as one more person succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said. However, 530 people have recovered from the virus on Friday, he said.

The number of active cases now stands at 3,029, while 2,16,330 people have recovered from the infection so far, the official said. The recovery rate is 98.32 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent. The state has so far tested more than 18.62 lakh samples for COVID-19, the official said. According to state immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8 lakh people have been inoculated till Thursday and 6.55 lakh of them have been fully inoculated.

With PTI Inputs

