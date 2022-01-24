Monday, Jan 24, 2022
COVID-19: 5,394 Fresh Cases, 8 Deaths In J&K

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic was 4,613 as eight fresh deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Fresh cases in J&K - PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 7:49 pm

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 5,394 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infected number of persons to 4,02,596. While eight deaths due to the virus were reported in the past 24 hours, officials said. Out of the fresh cases, 2,045 were from the Jammu division and 3349 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said.


They said Jammu district recorded the highest with 1,204 cases followed by 963 cases in Srinagar district. There are 44,609 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,53,374, the officials said. The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic was 4,613 as eight fresh deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 51 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as no fresh cases were reported since last evening.

With PTI inputs.

