Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
Court Convicts 30 People In 2011 Phool Mohammad Murder Case

Thirty people were convicted in the sensational 2011 murder case of Phool Mohammad by a special court in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Nov 2022 10:36 pm

A special court in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district convicted 30 people in the 2011 sensational Phool Mohammad murder case.

The court hearing the case probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also acquitted 49 people on Tuesday.  

Mohammad, the then station house officer (SHO) of Man Town police station, was burnt alive on March 17, 2011, by an agitated mob in Surwal village.  

“The court has convicted 30 people, including then deputy SP Mahendra Singh, and acquitted 49 people in the case,” CBI counsel Shreedas Singh told reporters in Sawai Madhopur.

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on November 18.

Mohammad had gone to Surwal village where a man had climbed atop a water tank. He jumped from the tank and committed suicide over alleged inaction by police in a murder case. After this, the agitated mob targeted the SHO and pelted stones at him when he was sitting in the jeep.

Due to stone pelting, Mohammad fell unconscious in the jeep and the mob set the vehicle on fire, burning him alive.

After the incident, the state government had given him the status of martyr. 

