Corruption And Patronage Are Worst Killers Of Young Innovative Minds: VP Dhankhar

Lauding recent reforms in the governance ecosystem, Dhankhar said, "Power corridors have now been fully sanitised of corrupt elements and a transparent, accountable system is in place. Now is a time when meritocracy prevails and youth can aspire and fulfill their dreams and fully exploit their potential."

“Equality before law is the most inalienable feature quintessential to democratic governance,” he stressed in his address.

Referring to the recent developments, the vice president said, “Now no one is above the law, the long arm of law is reaching to everyone particularly to those who never thought they will be held accountable to law.

Asserting the importance of respecting rule of law, Dhankhar said, “Respect for law is respect for nationalism, respect for law is respect for democracy and respect for law is respect for meritocracy, respect for law is curbing corruption.”