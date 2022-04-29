Cop on duty shoots himself dead in K'taka

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Kunder. The reason behind him taking the extreme step is not known immediately. Sources said that senior police officials have rushed to the spot and an investigation is on.
A head constable attached to the armed reserve police force, who was on security duty at the SSLC answer papers room at Adi Udupi High School in Udupi district, allegedly shot himself dead using his service rifle on Friday police sources said.
Despite several agitations by political parties—some violent—the Marathi language is on a downslide. It will take more than government efforts to promote the language
Catholics support Romi Konkani because the script is used in the church and tiatr, but Devanagari Konkani has government backing
Even the otherwise Hindi-friendly Malayali rises to resist the imposition of Hindi on them
The move to make Hindi the national language is a political project, the language becoming a tool for constructing national unity
Throughout the Republic’s history, several states have seen protests against the imposition of Hindi. Can there be a national language of a multilingual country?
