Friday, Apr 29, 2022
Cop on duty shoots himself dead in K'taka

A head constable attached to the armed reserve police force, who was on security duty at the SSLC answer papers room at Adi Udupi High School in Udupi district, allegedly shot himself dead using his service rifle on Friday police sources said.

Updated: 29 Apr 2022 4:06 pm

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Kunder. The reason behind him taking the extreme step is not known immediately. Sources said that senior police officials have rushed to the spot and an investigation is on.

Tags

National Indian Government Karnataka Government Karnataka Police Department Head Constable Armed Reserve Police Force SSLC Answer Papers Room Police Suicide Adi Udupi High School Service Rifle Rajesh Kunder
